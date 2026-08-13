The Secret to Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba Being NFL's Best WR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba ascended to the top of his position during the 2025 season, and it helped the team win the Super Bowl.

Smith-Njigba always had the tools to be an elite wideout in the league, but it all came together last year when he erupted for 1,793 receiving yards, which ranked first in the NFL. Smith-Njigba recently spoke to reporters and explained why he believes he was able to become the top receiver in the NFL.

"Control. Having enough control and calmness to put the defensive back where you want (him). When the ball is floating in the air, sometimes you have to make something happen to create space for yourself to make a clean catch and then run with it, so just that," Smith-Njigba told the team's website.

"I give that testament to the drill work that we do every single day with Fris (receivers coach Frisman Jackson) and Ricky White. Being comfortable in uncomfortable situations down the field, that's something that we work on."

2025 Stat Receptions Yards Touchdowns Jaxon Smith-Njigba 119 1,793 10

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Remains Humble

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the season, Smith-Njigba earned a well-deserved contract extension, which will pay him $168.6 million across the four seasons following the end of his rookie deal in 2027. He's under contract with the Seahawks until 2031, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

Despite his new payday, Smith-Njigba is laser focused on doing what he did last year and winning another Super Bowl with the Seahawks.

"It just speaks volumes to the culture that we have in our room," wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson said. "Nobody is above getting coaches, we're all learning and trying to grow from each other. Everybody has experiences, everybody has a skill set, and I can learn from a rookie who might be doing something a little bit better than me, then I can add that to my game.

"That speaks to the humbleness that Jax has, to be as a great of a player as he is, and be willing to say, 'Hey, this guy may do something or have something in his game that I don't necessarily have that might add value to my game, so why not listen to him?'"

Smith-Njigba is a sponge, and he's always looking to get better, even though he has every right to think of himself as the best in the league. He may very well be the best in the league, but he knows that there is still an elevation coming in his game. That is what continues to make him the best in the world at what he does.

This year he will be challenged in ways that he hasn't seen before by his opponents, especially with a big target on his back as the league's leading receiver and the top wideout on the defending champions. As he continues to learn and develop, he will have a chance to improve his game.

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