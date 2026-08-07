Fantasy Football Draft Debate: Quinshon Judkins vs. D’Andre Swift

Two RBs located with similarly projected ADPs for the 2026 season are set up to have extremely different outputs in fantasy football: Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins and Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift. Here is the better option of who to take between the two this year in fantasy football drafts.

D’Andre Swift

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs with the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Swift had a great season with the Bears. He had 1,087 rushing yards, 299 receiving yards, and a total of 10 TDs. The following stats led him to finish as RB15 in PPR fantasy football formats. Despite Swift’s having his best season statistically in his career, there is a major concern about whether he can do it again. That comes from who is listed behind him on Chicago's RB depth chart, Bears RB2 Kyle Monangai.

In his rookie season in 2025, Monangai established himself as a crucial part of Chicago’s offense. He had 783 rushing yards, 164 receiving yards, and five total TDs. With the production he put forth in 2025 going into his second year, it makes sense for him to take on a bigger role beside Swift in the backfield. That will hard-cap what Swift can accomplish in fantasy football, with him being a part of a two-back system where carries look like they could be split right down the middle between him and Monangai.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats for 2026 has Swift ranked as RB24.

Quinshon Judkins

Jun 9, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) runs the ball during mandatory mini camp at Cross Country Mortgage Campus. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Judkins, in his rookie season in 2025, walked into a room of three RBs who all had potential to be the Browns RB1, and early on he made it clear that he was Cleveland’s guy. In 2025, in 14 games, he had 827 rushing yards, 171 rushing yards, and seven TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as RB26. He was tied for having the fewest games played with the RBs who ranked ahead of him.

Judkins, going into 2026, is set up to be a true workhorse RB1. RB2 Dylan Sampson should be sprinkled in at times, but his usage will not hinder Judkins’ fantasy football ceiling to a large degree. Last season, Sampson had 175 rushing yards and 271 receiving yards.

Judkins could also see a boost in usage with the question marks Cleveland has at their QB position. That might make them go towards a more run-heavy approach.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats for the 2026 season has Judkins ranked as RB20.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is a better fantasy football draft pick between Judkins and Swift, Judkins is the right way for fantasy managers to go. Even with a higher ADP, he holds more fantasy value. With the way Cleveland’s backfield is set up compared to Chicago’s, he will be asked to do more than Swift. That gives Judkins a higher fantasy ceiling and higher floor than Swift.

Swift, in general, is a risky RB pick even at his projected draft range. A couple of better options that fantasy managers could go to are New England Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ranked RB22 by ESPN for PPR) and Seattle Seahawks RB Jadarian Price (ranked RB26 by ESPN for PPR).

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