Quinshon Judkins Injury Update Is Good News For Fantasy Owners And Bad News For Another Sleeper Running Back

Fantasy football owners got massive news on Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' injured leg before the start of training camp. When the Browns' training camp opens up on July 31, he will have no limitations after dislocating his ankle and fracturing his fibula last season.

Browns RB Quinshon Judkins will have no limitations during training camp, per @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/vp6tFCeemR — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) July 24, 2026

He has had an incredible recovery, and we have heard that he was well ahead of schedule for the majority of the offseason. This news seems to have confirmed all of those reports.

Fantasy Impact

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

With Judkins now a full go for training camp, fantasy owners should be moving Judkins up their rankings. As long as there are no setbacks during camp, he is one of the few running backs left in fantasy football who has the potential to be a bell-cow back. As bell-cow backs become more rare, they also become more valuable.

A fully healthy Judkins is easily a top 20 running back for us and could sneak up as high as the top 15. His combination of talent and potential volume gives him more upside than many of the running backs being drafted ahead of him. Also, while we haven't seen much of him as a pass-catcher in the NFL yet, he is a capable pass-catcher and could potentially add that to his game in Year 2.

We have to keep in mind that he missed all of training camp and the start of last season due to off-field issues. He should be even better this season with a full training camp and a year of experience under his belt.

He is going to be a steal in fantasy drafts this season. The more stock you have in Judkins, the more games you are going to win.

RB Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns

If you were hoping to squeeze some early-season value out of Sampson, this news puts a major damper on that. He could still hold some erratic PPR value, but with Judkins healthy, his volume on the ground will be essentially non-existent.

Sampson was a bit of a sketchy option even if Judkins was completely sidelined; now he probably isn't even worth a roster spot unless you are in a deep league. You are better off just letting him fall to waiver wires unless something drastic happens between now and your fantasy football drafts.

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