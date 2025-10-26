Fantasy Football Impact: Quinshon Judkins, and 4 Other Notable NFL Injuries in Week 8
It is never an easy sight to see, but injuries are common in the NFL. More happened in week eight, and some of them will likely have a huge impact on fantasy football for the remainder of the season. Here is a breakdown of five of the most notable injuries from week eight, and what effect they will have on fantasy football.
Saquon Barkley
A high for Saquon Barkley fantasy managers ended in despair, as the star RB for the Philadelphia Eagles exited Sunday’s game against the New York Giants with a groin injury. In the game, Barkley had 14 rushes for 150 yards and accounted for two touchdowns–one rushing and one receiving. If he misses any time, RBs Will Shipley and Tank Bigsby will take over the backfield.
This season, Shipley has seen little to no run, garnering just four carries for 26 yards. Bigsby, since he has joined the Eagles, has also not had much of a role, until this week. Bigsby against the Giants had nine carries for 104 rushing yards. He is the player fantasy managers should target if Barkley’s injury holds him out.
Cam Skattebo
It was a brutal scene in the second quarter, as budding rookie star Cam Skattebo, RB for the New York Giants, had to be carted off the field. He suffered a dislocated ankle in the game.
With Skattebo out for the foreseeable future, RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. will be thrust back into the role of being the Giants' lead RB. Tracy Jr. against the Eagles had 10 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 14 yards. He showed last year that he has big fantasy potential, producing multiple games over 100 yards rushing.
Luther Burden III
Chicago Bears rookie WR Luther Burden exited Sunday’s game and did not return after being designated with a concussion. He left the game in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens, and up until that point, he had one reception for negative one receiving yard.
With Burden III out, more playing time will be given to WR Olamide Zaccheaus. Against the Ravens, Zaccheaus had his best game of the season, logging seven catches for 33 yards. Despite his rise in production, fantasy managers should look elsewhere if they need to fill a flex spot in week nine and beyond. Bears' pass catchers in general will see a slight boost in Burden's absence. DJ Moore notably recorded his most receiving yards of the season in week eight, getting 73 yards against the Ravens.
Quinshon Judkins
RB1 for the Cleveland Browns, Quinshon Judkins, was ruled out with a shoulder injury in the third quarter against the New England Patriots. Up to that point, Judkins had nine carries for 19 yards and three catches for negative two yards. It is currently unclear the significance of Judkins' injury.
If Judkins is sidelined, Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford will see a rise in their share of the offense. Ford on the year, has 21 carries for 73 yards , while Sampson has 28 carries for 51 yards. Both RBs has been involved in the pass game. Sampson has 20 catches for 133 yards on the season, and Ford has 20 catches for 77 yards. Sampson looks to be the better fantasy player initially.
Daniel Bellinger
TE2 for the New York Giants, Daniel Bellinger, was eventually ruled out after having a neck injury in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had one catch for 21 yards in the game. In the season as a whole, he has 11 catches for 194 yards and a touchdown.
If Bellinger is out going forward, it just overall makes TE1 for the Giants, Theo Johnson, a better and more reliable play in fantasy football. Johnson had three catches for 20 yards against the Eagles. In his last three games, he has eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown on 15 targets.