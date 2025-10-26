Fantasy Football Impact: Cam Skattebo Dislocates Ankle and Will Be Out for Season
MetLife Stadium — where fantasy dreams go to die. It is brutal, but it claimed another victim today in the beloved, Cam Skattebo. He went down in the 2nd quarter with a turned ankle and it was not good. His season is over. The surging Giants team will now have to shift their focus over to Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary in the run game. Jaxson Dart is now without his new best friend.
Fantasy Football Impact
Skattebo is clearly going to be out for the season. That will elevate Tracy to the starting role in New York. He will be backed up by Singletary. It will likely be a split that see's Tracy with the majority.
It is very difficult to speculate how this split will break up. The best we can do is review past data and try our best.
Prior to Skattebo's 2025 breakout, the split was in the hands of Tracy with a firm grasp. He had been snapping at over 70% of the time. Singletary was under 10%. Back to 2024, Tracy had outsnapped Singletary at a better than 2-to-1 ratio. We can expect something like that 70-30 split going forward. Time will prove the truth behind the split.
The Giants will still be a viable rushing offense with these two-headed monster. I would expect Tracy to be a borderline RB2, but better fitted as a Flex play with weekly start 'em, sit 'em discussion. Singletary will be unstartable, but a worthwhile handcuff.
Stock Watch
Tyrone Tracy is a RB2/FLEX on a week-to-week basis.
Devin Singletary is a deep-stash handcuff. Upside is limited even if he found a starting role.
Dart and the passing offense is relatively unaffected. If anything, they have a minor efficiency dip without Skattebo providing assistance.
