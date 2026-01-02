Fantasy Football Week 18 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Emanuel Wilson vs David Montgomery

Injuries and depth charts can be testy towards the end of the NFL season. We have teams playing cautious while others play optimistic, given their implications at hand. As for the Packers, they may play Josh Jacobs, but with supreme caution as they have clinched the 7 seed. The Lions, on the other hand, are dead in the water, but they will play to beat the Bears, and that makes David Montgomery still an interesting option. Today, we Emanuel Wilson with Montgomery.

The Case for Emanuel Wilson

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 18 Projection: RB33

#Packers QB Jordan Love getting reps with Josh Jacobs at practice. Expect the next time you’ll see both to be in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/jk2KX6QCxF — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 1, 2026

We must first touch on the matter of Jacobs. Will he play in Week 18? It seems like he should definitely be out. The Packers have clinched their seed so, this matters very little. Currently, Jacobs is listed as questionable. If he did play, he would be a high-risk item. That makes Wilson to lead back, regardless of Jacobs' game status.

In games that Wilson has had double-digit rushing attempts, he has 64 Attempts, 260 Yards (4.1 Yards per Attempt), and 1 Touchdown. This is honestly, nothing to be amazed by, but volume is volume, and he may have it this week. Wilson does add little to be had in the receiving game.

In Week 18, the Packers travel to face the Vikings 15th rated Run Stop. We must remember that the Pacers are going light this week with Clayton Tune at Quaterback. Meanwhile, the Vikings are a full-go. This is a moderately difficult matchup for Wilson. However, his ceiling still runs very high, fringing on RB1 status with his volume if Jacobs is out, and I feel as if he will be.

The Case for David Montgomery

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 18 Projection: RB40

The year might be closed up for the Lions in regards to playing on past Week 18. However, they expect to gear up in a full-go to defeat their division rivals, finishing on a high.

In 16 Games this season, Montgomery has 150 Attempts, 674 Yards (4.5 Yards per Attempt), and 8 Touchdowns. He adds 1.4 Receptions and 11.2 Receiving Yards per Game. We expect his volume to remain on his pace of 8-12 Attempts per Game in this Week 18 affair.

The Bears oppose the Lions in Week 18. They will play hard as their seeding is yet fully secured. They may let off at some point, but they will not be as a reduced as the Packers will be. The Bears are 19th versus the run. This should be a solid matchup for Montgomery with a high floor.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Emanuel Wilson vs David Montgomery

In regards to pure-skill, Montgomery is very much better than Wilson. In terms of volume, Wilson very well may lead the way. So, what gives? I would say that touchdowns will be key to deciding this start decision.

In Wilson's four double-digit games, he has (13) Red Zone Touches. This is (3.3) per Game. He should amount to a >50% chance to find the endzone this week.

Montgomery is a volatile asset. He has (8) Touchdowns on the season, or (0.5) per Game. He has (36) Red Zone Touches, or (2.4) per Game.

When it comes down to it, Wilson appears to lead the battle towards the endzone. Both players can very well score this week. I think it may be more reasonable to go with higher upside and volume in Wilson.

Start Emanuel Wilson for higher volume.

