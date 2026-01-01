Week 18 Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers Featuring Emanuel Wilson

There are many teams that will rest some of their key starters in Week 18. These teams have nothing or very little to gain by risking injury one week before the NFL playoffs kick off. One of the most oft-injured positions is the running backs. So, it stands to reason that teams would want to keep their top running backs off the field. These are some backup running backs who could see big volume in Week 18.

Emanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs is clearly not healthy, and the Green Bay Packers are playing for nothing this week. Over the past two weeks, he has been active but extremely limited. We would be surprised if he were even active this week due to the knee issue he's been dealing with. You should not be concerned at all about Jacobs, if anything we'd be more worried about Chris Brooks getting work if Jacobs is more injured than we know, and they also want to keep Wilson healthy.

Tank Bigsby, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (37) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When reports came out that the Eagles would rest their players this week, Saquon Barkley was specifically named. After he was rested last season with records on the line, we have more than enough evidence that Philly will not allow Barkley to play this week. Bigsby is the next man up, with Will Shipley mixing in behind him. We'd expect Bigsby to be the focal point of the offense this week.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

James Cook is another running back that we don't expect to see on the field this week. While Ty Johnson has had more fantasy value throughout the season, we believe it will be Davis who is the true backup to Cook and will handle the bulk of the carries in Week 18. Even with their backups in, the Bills should have a big lead against the incomprehensibly bad New York Jets, which will allow them to run it down their throats in the second half of the game.

Ronnie Rivers, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are expected to limit their starters this week, which means Kyren Williams won't play much. However, backup Blake Corum is also hurt, which should allow Rivers to handle the majority of the work this week. Like the Bills, with a matchup against a terrible and banged-up Arizona Cardinals defense, Los Angeles should have no issue moving the ball, even with their backups in.

