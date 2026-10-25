Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Kendre Miller vs. RJ Harvey

RB2s currently on their respective teams, New Orleans Saints RB Kendre Miller and Denver Broncos RB RJ Harvey, have had the volume at times to produce relevant fantasy performances. With that, here is a breakdown of who is more likely to do so in Week 7 and be the better player to have in fantasy football starting lineups.

RJ Harvey

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harvey in Week 6 logged his second game in his last three, where he ranked among the top 15 highest-scoring RBs in PPR fantasy formats. He had six carries for 25 yards and a TD, along with three receptions for 31 yards.

In Week 7, Harvey and the Broncos will take on the Arizona Cardinals. They are allowing the 13th most rushing yards per game, 120.8. They are also allowing the 14th most PPR and the 12th most standard fantasy points per game to opposing RBs of any team in the league.

Harvey gets limited work on the ground. He has yet to record a game with over 10 carries in 2026. So a lot of his value is attached to his receiving upside, being the go-to pass-catching back between him and the Broncos RB1, J.K. Dobbins. Against Arizona, it may be hard for that side of his game to show up in a major way. In their last three games, the Cardinals have allowed a combined 11 receptions to four different RBs. Only one of those four RBs had over 20 receiving yards.

Kendre Miller

Sep 21, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller in Week 6 against the New York Giants saw the field the most he has so far in 2026. He played in 44% of snaps, up from a previous high of 31% in Week 5. While on the field, he was getting the ball often, logging a season high in rushing yards and carries: 20 carries for 70 rushing yards. That volume is exciting for fantasy managers who snagged him off of waivers, but it is not sustainable.

The Giants are one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL, allowing the fourth most rushing yards per game, 135.5. So that definitely equated somewhat to Miller’s rise in carries at the RB2 spot from Week 5, where he had just 10 carries against the Minnesota Vikings, who are allowing the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game: 86.6. Also, the Saints held a significant lead for most of the game against New York, which also played a role in his rise in volume. So all in all, fantasy managers should not put a ton of stock in Miller’s Week 6 outing and view it as repeatable.

In Week 7, the Saints will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first game on Sunday. The Steelers so far in 2026 have a pretty average run defense, allowing the 14th fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 103.2. They are also giving up the 14th fewest standard and the 14th fewest PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start and who they should sit between Harvey and Miller, they should start Miller.

With Harvey’s Week 7 opponent of late not allowing much in the receiving game to opposing RBs, that helps Miller be the better fantasy start. Even if Miller does not have the 20-carry total that he did last week, he is the most likely to find the end zone between him and Harvey with his skill set, playing a heavy part in him being the better start.

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