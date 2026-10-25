Fantasy Football Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Josh Jacobs vs. Woody Marks

There are many tough start-and-sit decisions fantasy managers will have to make in Week 7, including what to do at their RB spots. A couple of RBs that could be in that start-and-sit conversation are Green Bay Packers RB Josh Jacobs and Houston Texans RB Woody Marks. With that, here is a breakdown of who to play between Jacobs and Marks this week in fantasy.

Woody Marks

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The listed RB2 for the Texans going into the 2026 season, Marks, will play the role of the Texans' lead back for a second consecutive week, with their RB1 ruled out as he recovers from a groin injury. In Week 6, with Montgomery out, Marks had a solid outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had 15 carries for 56 yards and two receptions for 25 yards.

While his production did not bring forth huge fantasy numbers, it was ultra encouraging. Marks’ 56 rushing yards is the most rushing yards an RB has had against Jacksonville all season. The Jaguars have one of the best rushing defenses in the NFL, as they are currently allowing the fewest rushing yards per game in the league, 72.2. Marks will have a far more ideal matchup for his fantasy outlook in Week 7 when he takes on the New York Giants.

So far in 2026, the Giants are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 135.5. Over their last three games, they have been especially bad at stopping the run, giving up the most rushing yards in the NFL over that span: 166.7.

New York is currently allowing the 11th most standard and the 13th most PPR fantasy points per game to opposing RBs.

Josh Jacobs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 12, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bengals 27-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jacobs, after missing the first six games of the season while on the NFL commissioner’s list, was removed from the list prior to Week 6, after which he was allowed to practice in the lead up to Week 7 and now play Week 7. He is set to make his debut and will do so against the Detroit Lions.

The Lions this season have had a middle-of-the-pack rushing defense. They are currently giving up the 15th fewest rushing yards per game, 107.0. Detroit has been among the best teams of late in regard to stopping the run. Over their last three games, they are allowing just 80.3 rushing yards per game, which is the eighth-lowest average in the league over that span.

Another factor that makes Jacobs’ fantasy outlook not the most ideal in Week 7 is that it is unknown how much he will be utilized. Head Coach Matt LaFleur has not specified that. It would not be shocking to see him come in and have a snap share of a typical RB1, given the struggles Green Bay has had moving the ball on the ground. They are currently averaging the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, 59.8. Despite that, fantasy managers should not bank on him getting that workload in his first game back.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should start in fantasy football in Week 7 between Jacobs and Marks, they should start Marks.

The reason is that Marks is just a safer play. With it being Jacobs' first game of the season, and him going through his first week of practice with the Packers during the season, there certainly is a chance he has a limited number of snaps compared to the typical snaps he saw just last season.

Marks also has a significantly better matchup for his fantasy outlook than Jacobs, and with what he was able to do against one of the best run defenses in the league in Week 6, fantasy managers should have supreme confidence starting him this week.

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