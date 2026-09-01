Fantasy Impact: Ja'Marr Chase, TreVeyon Henderson, And 3 Other Injury Updates

Less than two weeks away from the official start of the 2026 NFL season, there are many significant players who have injury designations. Here is a breakdown of five of the most notable ones for fantasy football.

Isiah Pacheco

Aug 3, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions running back Isiah Pacheco (10) walks off the field following Detroit Lions training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB2 for the Detroit Lions, Isiah Pacheco, was recently placed on injury reserve. This comes from hism suffering an MCL sprain in early August. With the Lions placing him on the IR prior to Week 1, Pacheco will miss at least four games.

His injury gives RB1 for the Lions, Jahmyr Gibbs, a slight boost. At the ADP Pacheco was getting drafted, there are a couple of audibles that fantasy managers can go to for an RB handcuff in that range. Tank Bigsby for the Philadelphia Eagles and Brian Robinson Jr. for the Atlanta Falcons are both good options.

Ja’Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) smiles during the Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp 2026 at Kettering Practice Field in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now a week removed from one of the biggest injury scares of the offseason, Ja’Marr Chase is still trending toward playing in Week 1. His injury designation from the awkward foot landing he had in practice was a left knee hyperextension.

Head Coach of Cincinnati, Zach Taylor, said Chase would be limited this week in practice. Fantasy managers who have yet to draft should still see Chase as WR1 in any and all fantasy formats.

Jeremiyah Love

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love practices during training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following a promising debut in the preseason, rookie RB Jeremiyah Love continues to try to work his was to being able to suit up in Week 1.

Love in the Cardinals' opening preseason game had 11 carries for 58 rushing yards and three receptions for 14 receiving yards. In his short time on the field during that game, he suffered a high ankle sprain.

Love is slated to have a 50/50 chance of playing in Week 1, according to an insider for the NFL Network, Mike Garofolo. If he is not able to play in Arizona’s opener, RB2 for the Cardinals, Tyler Allgeier, becomes a startable fantasy option.

TreVeyon Henderson

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TreVeyon Henderson on Aug. 24 at practice sustained a right ankle injury. He has yet to practice since then. Patriots beat writer for The Boston Globe, Christopher Price, said the following on X regarding Henderson on Aug. 27.

“TreVeyon Henderson should be “good to go” for Week 1 of the regular season, as a league source indicated he avoided a serious right ankle injury when he slipped on the turf at practice earlier in the week.”

If for some reason Henderson does not play in Week 1, Rhamondre Stevenson should act like a workhorse RB, increasing his fantasy value for the week.

Tee Higgins

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates a first down in the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WR2 for Cincinnati, Tee Higgins, is also dealing with an injury, but like Chase, it does not appear to be serious. He is dealing with a heel contusion. He did not participate in Cincinnati’s practice on Tuesday, Sep. 1. Again, like Chase, Taylor said Higgins will be a limited participant through the week.

With Higgins' injury not being serious, he should still be taken near his ADP for fantasy managers who have not drafted yet. Higgins’ ADP in ESPN PPR fantasy leagues is WR21.

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