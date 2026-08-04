Freddy Peralta Gets a Lifeline: Fantasy Baseball Winners and Losers After the MLB Trade Deadline

Winners

Tarik Skubal, Kris Bubic

The Dodgers may have ruined the competitive nature in baseball, but they made the lives of Skubal and Bubic easier.

Being a top-tier starting pitcher on a meddling offense, like Skubal and Bubic were, often meant an immaculate performance was needed to get a win bonus and even then it wasn’t guaranteed.

Now Skubal and Bubic move on from the 14th-ranked and 24th-ranked offenses in baseball, respectively to an offensive juggernaut in the Dodgers.

Having a top-tier offense behind them will lead to more wins for Skubal and Bubic as their quality starts will often be backed by run support.

Even in starts where the duo give up a few runs, the Dodgers’ offense will be able to hang around, giving Skubal and Bubic some leeway.

Liam Hicks

Hicks, who leads all catchers in batting average, moves on from the struggling Miami Marlins to the AL-leading Tampa Bay Rays.

The interstate move brings along Fantasy viability for Hicks as he joins a top-five team in OBP.

Now, Hicks will see more base runners in scoring position when he is up to bat. This will lead to more RBIs as each hit would likely drive in a runner, due to the Rays’ high OBP.

The move to Tampa makes Hicks, a consistent catcher in Fantasy, even more reliable.

Freddy Peralta

Peralta’s stint with the Mets didn’t go as planned and he got a Fantasy lifeline after being traded to the Rays.

Peralta's 4.99 ERA is his worst since 2019, but moving on from the 27th ranked offense behind him in Queens can help Peralta’s outlook for the rest of the season.

Another factor in a potential Fantasy resurgence for Peralta is moving to Tropicana Field, a more pitcher-friendly ballpark, for home games.

Tropicana Field has the same park factor as the Brewers’ home ballpark, where Peralta spent the best years of his career.

Returning to a park with a similar park factor as the one where Peralta had his best Fantasy seasons makes the two-time All Star an interesting pitcher to consider for the rest of the season.

Losers

Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe

After the Yankees acquired Luis Garcia Jr. and Heliot Ramos at the trade deadline, a few roster changes had to be made to welcome in the new acquisitions.

Dominquez and Volpe were sent down to the minor leagues to accommodate Garcia Jr and Ramos.

Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Angel Chivilli, OF Jasson Domínguez and INF Anthony Volpe to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 4, 2026

Being sent down this late in the season effectively ends Dominguez’s and Volpe’s viability in Fantasy Baseball.

Both of the young prospects regressed after showcasing Fantasy potential early on.

Dominguez’s average dropped 27 points and his hard-hit percentage fell by 10 percent, which led to a drop off in extra-base hits. Volpe’s power-hitting numbers have tanked as well as the shortstop has 11 extra-base hits this season compared to 55 last season.

Some time in the minors may serve Dominguez and Volpe well for their careers, but it effectively ends their season in Fantasy.

Taylor Ward

Ward’s approach changed this season after being traded to the Baltimore Orioles, focusing more on OBP than pure power as seen in his career-high OBP and significant drop in home runs.

After being traded once again, Fantasy managers will have to wait and see how the Seattle Mariners choose to use Ward, but there are some factors playing against Ward’s favor.

The M’s home ballpark is among the least-hitter friendly with easily the worst park factor for hitters.

Ward’s decrease in power, along with the move to a pitcher-friendly ballpark makes Ward’s Fantasy viability hard to justify.

Brenton Doyle

Leaving Colorado is always tough for a hitter Fantasy’s stock and it is especially true in Doyle’s case.

Doyle struggled to put up power numbers this season, totaling just one home run and a move out of the notorious hitter-friendly Coors Field to the White Sox won’t do him any favors.

The move out of Colorado makes Doyle a non-factor in Fantasy.

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