2 Fantasy Baseball Sleepers Arise In Wake Of Konnor Griffin's Untimely Injury

The Pittsburgh Pirates have emerged as a playoff threat in the National League, enduring some injuries throughout the lineup amid their 46-45 start, a trend that will persist with an injury to Konnor Griffin. The 20-year-old rookie and former No. 1 MLB prospect made his major-league debut back in April and has since shown flashes of his immense potential over 59 games.

Griffin suffered a torn tendon in his finger, forcing him to Pittsburgh’s Injured List at an inopportune time for the club. He previously missed north of 20 games due to a forearm flexor strain, and will be sidelined once again as the Pirates eye the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Pittsburgh rookie shortstop Konnor Griffin has a torn tendon in his left ring finger, sources tell ESPN. While Griffin could play through it, rehab is the likeliest option and would keep him out at least a month. Pirates already have Oneil Cruz and Spencer Horwitz on the IL. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 7, 2026

Despite two absences, he’s slashed .276/.332/.404, racking up 62 hits, five home runs, 35 runs and 25 RBIs. He’s emerged as an immensely valuable fantasy baseball asset, offering base-running versatility, stealing 20 bases to this point of the season.

The Pirates will miss Griffin’s production, and his injury will force the team to look for a reliable option at shortstop amid his absence.

He’ll likely take a hit in fantasy baseball rankings over the next month, though the team has yet to set a timetable for his return. Griffin is expected back in roughly four weeks, though his progress in rehab will further determine his return to the lineup. With Griffin set to miss extended time on IL, several sleeper options could emerge in his absence.

Let’s explore two sleeper options for fantasy players to consider in wake of Griffin’s injury:

Jared Triolo, Jack Brannigan Could Fill Void Of Konnor Griffin In Fantasy Baseball Lineups

Jul 5, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jared Triolo (19) celebrates scoring a run with second baseman Brandon Lowe (5) against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pirates’ front office will have a crucial decision to make at shortstop. Former Golden Glove winner Jared Triolo is expected to get the nod with Griffin out, presenting a significant impact on his fantasy outlook over the short term.

Triolo has suited up in 57 games for the Bucs this season, racking up 41 hits, 19 runs and 14 RBIs with modest .240/.312/.316 splits at the plate. Should he take over as the full-time starter in Griffin’s absence, Triolo will serve as a quality bridge option until the rookie returns, offering solid hit production despite limited power.

The team also recalled versatile infielder Jack Brannigan from Double-A, who could see some action in the lineup. He’s appeared in 33 games for Altoona this season, posting 28 hits and eight homers in the minor leagues.

Fantasy players should continue to monitor the position’s status in wake of Griffin’s injury, along with his progression through rehab. The team will eagerly await his return to the lineup, as the Pirates work to bring rain to the MLB’s second-longest postseason drought.

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