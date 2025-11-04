A.J. Brown Expected Back For Week 10 Amid Trade Deadline Rumors
The Philadelphia Eagles received some much-needed rest in Week 9 with a bye, coming off a 38-20 divisional win over the New York Giants in Week 8. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown’s status is up in the air coming off the bye, following a hamstring injury.
Brown suffered his hamstring injury during the team’s Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, forcing him to miss the team’s matchup versus New York. Their Week 9 game marked Brown’s first absence of the season, though the star wideout has battled injury throughout the season.
Entering Week 10, Brown is likely to return following 15 days of rest for the banged-up All-Pro. The Eagles are gearing up for a matchup versus the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football, looking to build on their 6-2 record through their first eight games.
In seven games, Brown has hauled in 29 of his 51 targets for 395 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He’s faced his share of inconsistency this season, but has turned his season performance around over the past few games.
Week 10 will present an ideal matchup for Brown to return. A showdown versus a struggling Packers defense could help the wideout enjoy a big day in his first game back. Here is a fantasy outlook on the remainder of the Eagles offense with Brown expected to return.
A.J Brown Set To Return, Eagles Offense Gears Up For Tough Test
Philadelphia’s offense will welcome Brown back ahead of a matchup versus a star-studded defense, despite its inconsistency. DeVonta Smith has emerged as the team’s leading wideout amid Brown’s struggles. In Week 8, the former Heisman Trophy winner racked up six catches for 84 yards, posting 14.4 fantasy points among PPR leagues.
Smith has managed top-20 finishes among fantasy wide receivers in three of his last four games and projects to continue his strong trend of production over the past month. He managed 430 yards over four games throughout the month of October and enters Week 10 as the NFL’s eighth-leading wideout.
Star tight end Dallas Goedert has notched notable touchdown production through the first half of the season, racking up seven touchdowns in seven games. His 14.4 points per week rank fourth among tight ends, coming off a two-touchdown performance in Week 8.
In the run game, Saquon Barkley is coming off his first 100-yard effort of the season, racking up 150 rushing yards and a touchdown over 14 carries. His 29.4 PPR points marked a new-season high for the reigning 2,000-yard rusher, good for an RB4 finish in fantasy.
Each of Philadelphia’s core offensive contributors should be considered quality start options versus Green Bay in Week 10, including Brown, who is expected to return to the team in time for Monday night’s game.