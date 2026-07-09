Aaron Judge Injury Update Boosts One Yankees Fantasy Sleeper, Hurts Another

The New York Yankees received an encouraging update on Aaron Judge's recovery this week, and while the news is welcome for the organization, it creates two very different fantasy baseball storylines.

According to Yankees insider Chris Kirschner, Judge is scheduled to undergo another round of imaging during the All-Star break. If everything checks out, it would move the superstar one step closer to returning to the middle of New York's lineup. For fantasy managers, that potential return could significantly impact the value of two Yankees outfielders.

Aaron Judge will get re-imaged during the All-Star break, Brian Cashman said. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) July 9, 2026

Cody Bellinger Could Be Ready to Turn Things Around

New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) bats against Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Few players have been more frustrating to roster over the past several weeks than Cody Bellinger. After showing flashes earlier in the season, his production has cooled considerably, and opposing pitchers haven't had to worry about navigating around Judge.

Judge's eventual return should change that. With the Yankees captain back hitting behind or around Bellinger in the lineup, pitchers will once again be forced to attack the strike zone more aggressively. That should create better pitches to hit and more RBI and run-scoring opportunities for Bellinger.

For fantasy managers, this could be the perfect buy-low window. If the Bellinger manager in your league has grown impatient during his slump, now may be the ideal time to make a trade before Judge returns and potentially boosts his production.

Jasson Dominguez Sees Fantasy Value Plummet

While Bellinger stands to benefit, Jasson Dominguez may be headed in the opposite direction. Dominguez has handled regular duties in right field for much of Judge's absence, giving him consistent playing time and enough opportunities to remain fantasy relevant. Once Judge is activated, however, that path becomes much less clear.

The Yankees could reduce Dominguez's role to part-time at-bats, and depending on how they choose to construct the roster, a return to Triple-A can't be ruled out if they decide he needs everyday playing time.

That uncertainty makes Dominguez a risky hold in redraft leagues. With Judge nearing a return, fantasy managers should be prepared for a reduced role that could significantly diminish Dominguez's fantasy value over the second half of the season.

Aaron Judge Injury Update Fantasy Baseball Takeaways

Judge's upcoming re-evaluation is excellent news for the Yankees, but fantasy managers should already be planning for the ripple effects. Bellinger could be one of the biggest beneficiaries once opposing pitchers are forced to navigate a healthier Yankees lineup again, making this an ideal opportunity to buy low before his value climbs. On the other hand, Dominguez's path to regular playing time becomes much murkier, leaving his fantasy outlook far less secure.

Sometimes the biggest fantasy moves come before the headlines. If Judge is activated shortly after the All-Star break, Bellinger's fantasy stock could rise quickly, while Dominguez's playing time—and fantasy value—could head in the opposite direction.

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