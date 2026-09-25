Fantasy Football Owners Get a Promising Adonai Mitchell Finger Injury Update

Adonai Mitchell has a finger injury, prompting fantasy pundits like me to exercise caution. How hurt is he? Will he play? How well can he play with the injury? Luckily, the injury seems not as bad as previously feared. Mitchell should play, and here's what we can expect.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Coach Glenn provides an injury update ahead of Friday's practice



Adonai Mitchell will be limited in today's practice with a finger injury pic.twitter.com/2pHCy7xJhx — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 25, 2026

Mitchell is almost certainly going to be active for the Jets. He expects a minimal drop in efficiency. Mitchell will play his normal share of snaps.

The Jets have been without their rookie wide receiver, Omar Cooper Jr., for over 90% of their offensive plays to date. Cooper Jr. remains on the IR. Mitchell has owned the WR2 job in the meantime.

Through two games, Mitchell is tied with Garrett Wilson for the team lead with 14 targets. Mitchell is 2nd in receptions (9), yards (123), and T-2nd in routes run with Isaiah Williams (61).

Williams might be viewed as a threat to Mitchell in the depth chart, but it is not that simple. Williams plays heavily in the slot, with 44 routes run out of the position. Mitchell plays outside the hashes with a slot rate of just 18%.

The current receiving yard share projections show Garrett Wilson at 33%, Mitchell at 26%, and Williams down the board at 11%. It is a volatile WR2/WR3 expectation, but that is where it stands currently.

In the latest update to the projections, which will be finalized on Saturday afternoon, Mitchell is the WR39 this week. Williams is the WR80 in fantasy football. Wilson stands tallest as WR21.

The Jets' Week 3 matchup is against the Detroit Lions. Through two games, they rank 22nd in the NFL in Pass EPA/Play Allowed. My power rating sits the Lions coverage at 19th in the NFL.

Jets Start 'Em, Sit 'Em:

Garrett Wilson: Must-start WR2 with low risk; high volume is expected.

Adonai Mitchell: Fringe starter; WR4 by projection and ranking standards. Best in deeper leagues.

Isaiah Williams: Nothing more than a handcuff, decent DFS sleeper with 6 receptions in Week 2.

Kenyon Sadiq: Do not start, regardless of a role increase with Mason Taylor out. Projected as TE27. Only 22 snaps in Week 2 amid an injury ramp-up.

Adonai Mitchell Finger Injury Update

Mitchell practiced on Friday with a wrap on his hand. Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, assures fantasy managers that they ought to have little cause for worry. If fractured, Mitchell would not be practicing.

A closer look at Adonai Mitchell’s hand courtesy of Post photographer Bill Kostroun pic.twitter.com/PDxugM8gDI — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) September 25, 2026

Mitchell is thought to have jammed his finger. It will hurt and be sore, but Mitchell should be able to play through the injury. With tape and good gloves, Mitchell should be able to catch the ball just fine. I will not downgrade Mitchell's WR39 projection.

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