Alvin Kamara Remains Out as Audric Estime Projects for Usable Fantasy Football Upside

The New Orleans Saints had lost Devin Neal for the season and now, they have ruled out Alvin Kamara for Week 16. The season is lost, but they will still try to win under Tyler Shough. This will lead to a questionable and split role between three players being Audric Estime, Evan Hull, and now Nyheim Hines. It is our job to keep you up-to-date on player projections, and so I will dive into what to expect out of this backfield going forward.

Projecting the Saints Running Back Depth Chart

Audric Estime

Estime has been on the Saints practice squad since October and now he elevates to the RB1, on paper. Estime is in Year 2 of his NFL career with 79 Attempts, 321 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns in his career. The Saints will entrust him more than Evan Hull but as we often see, the hot hand takes the load. I would expect that Estime is the best player in this backfield, physically.

Following the Devin Neal injury in the first half



Audric Estime played 56% of the snaps and handled 12.5% of the designed carries. He had a 9.7% target share



Evan Hull played 44% of the snaps and handled 37.5% of the carries. He did not have a target



Workload Projection: 50-65% (High-variance).

Evan Hull

Hull is in his third year in the NFL. The Steelers had drafted him in the 5th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, out of Northwestern. He has 7 Attempts and 20 Yards in his career. Hull joined the Saints back in late-October to aid this depth chart, but behind Estime.

Hull will get a shot at work, but his history tells us that he is not very good. To have 7 Attempts in nearly three seasons, despite being a 5th round pick, tells me there is nothing to gloat about.

Workload Projection: 25-40% (High-variance)

Nyheim Hines

We all should remember Hines. He has been in the NFL since 2018 with great history as the Colts 3rd down back. However, Hines has not played a down of football since 2022. He has been on practice squads since, but a lack of play is concerning. The Saints signed Hines this week.

With a lack of practice, and having not played any snaps in such a long time, we cannot expect a ton out of Hines. He could work into something of value in Weeks 17-18, but do not expect a ton this week.

Workload Projection: 0-10%

Stock Watch

Estime may be an interesting play. He will split work with Hull, although Estime should be the majority back. The Jets are 31st versus Running Backs.

We can probably expect 10-15 Touches per Estime, with 20-Touch upside. Do not expect elite levels of football, but he can be servicable against a bad run stop. Estime will be a high-upside option in a Flex spot, but with moderate risk.

Evan Hull will get work, but not enough for any relevance. I would not even have him on my short list. If we get down to the 5th handcuff on the Saints, we are down to very bad football, and it must not be played.

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 16 Rankings

Audric Estime: RB31

Evan Hull: RB51

Nyheim Hines: Unranked

Alvin Kamara Remains Out in Week 16

Alvin Kamara (knee, ankle) ruled out for Week 16. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 19, 2025

At this point, I would be surprised if Kamara returned at all this season. The Saints have two games left after this week. It would be rash to test a aging Running Back to play for nothing besides a draft pick.

Kamara has been working through an MCL Sprain and he has not played since Week 12.

