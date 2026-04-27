Anthony Edwards' Injury Update Surges Ayo Dosunmu to New Fantasy Basketball Heights

The Minnesota Timberwolves were victorious in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. It came with a loss, however, with a left knee hyperextension suffered by Anthony Edwards. He is now listed week-to-week and will seemingly not be back for the remainder of the series, which the Timberwolves lead 3-1. Assuming advancing to the 2nd round, the injury of Edwards must be weighed to determine if he is viable long-term in playoff fantasy basketball, and what are his replacement options?

Fantasy Basketball Impact

The timeframe for Edwards' return is quite variable, ranging from one to four weeks. If the Timberwolves were to lose in Round 2, assuming the 3-1 series closes out against the Nuggets, he may be done for the year. In fantasy basketball, there are options to replace Ant-Man.

Ayo Dosunmu went bonkers in Game 4, scoring 43 points as Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo left the game. With DiVincenzo out for the season with a torn Achilles, Dosunmu will play a huge role in the future as the point guard/shooting guard. He must be used in any form of fantasy basketball being played for the playoffs. Off of such a big game, the team will run it back to Dosunmu with heavy minutes and the green light.

Other than Dosunmu, Jaden McDaniels could be viable as his usage rate will rise. Other logical upgrades in fantasy basketball can pivot to other expected-to-advance teams. Look at Marcus Smart, Tobias Harris, or Desmond Bane if gambling on a Magic upset, as they are up 2-1.

Anthony Edwards Injury Update

A left knee hyperextension injury of Edwards is painful and results in being out for at least 1 week. Worst-case scenario, Edwards could be out as much as one month. If an over/under was set on the Timberwolves estimated date of elimination, that is probably about 2 weeks out in Round 2, facing the Spurs, in all likelihood. There is an above-50% chance that Edwards' season may be over, projecting a Timberwolves elimination in Round 2.

When, and if Edwards returns, he will be volatile in his output. It will all depend on the injury updates over the next 1-3 weeks. As of now, he is useless, and Dosunmu will be the go-to guy.

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