Anthony Edwards Injury Update Opens Door For Timberwolves Fantasy Basketball Sleepers

Anthony Edwards had been dealing with knee soreness in recent weeks. The star player on theMinnesota Timberwolves appeared to be bothered by the injury against the Oklahoma City Thunder last weekend, and he was set to receive an MRI following the game. Here's the latest injury update and a look at which Timberwolves players will get a fantasy basketball boost in his absence.

Anthony Edwards will be re-evaluated in 1 to 2 weeks due to right knee inflammation, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/YfJHEEKhl5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 17, 2026

Anthony Edwards Injury Update

After receiving an MRI earlier this week, Edwards has been ruled out 1–2 weeks with right knee inflammation, with the team set to re-evaluate him after that window. The Timberwolves will feel the absence of their star, but they have enough depth to weather it. Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, and Donte DiVincenzo are the key players that will see an increase in usage, but the true value is found deeper in the rotation. Let's find out who the fantasy basketball sleepers are that could make a big impact while Edwards is out.

Fantasy Basketball Impact on Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have impressive depth that should offer real fantasy basketball value during Edwards' absence. Guard Ayo Dosunmu is expected to see an elevated role in the starting lineup, and he took full advantage in Tuesday's game against the Suns. Dosunmu played 34 minutes, scoring 19 points and adding 5 rebounds and 2 assists. He is an athletic guard with the ability to shoot and finish at the rim. The Timberwolves acquired him at the trade deadline for a reason, and this injury gives him the chance to showcase what he can do.

Bones Hyland is the deep sleeper in the Timberwolves' rotation. The backup point guard should see an increase in minutes with Edwards out, and he has proven he can be effective in fantasy when given the opportunity. Tuesday was a good example — Hyland played 29 minutes off the bench, scoring 22 points with 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and a steal. He is a strong scorer with good court vision, making him a worthwhile add in deeper leagues.

If you own Anthony Edwards in fantasy, keep an eye on Dosunmu and Hyland as short-term adds to bridge the gap during his 1–2 week absence. Both will play significant roles in the Timberwolves' offense and have shown they are capable of putting up high-value fantasy performances.

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