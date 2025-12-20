Drake London Will Play on Sunday Against Arizona

Drake London brings an early Christmas present to those looking for wide receiver help on Sunday. Week 16 already began with an incredible finish between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Seattle was able to rally from 16 points down and defeat Los Angeles to take control of the NFC West.

Meanwhile, without London, Kyle Pitts was able to assume TE1 status for a few weeks. Week 15 saw him score twice and total over 150 yards receiving. Kirk Cousins turned back the clock a little as Atlanta beat Tampa Bay in dramatic fashion.

How much will London be used this week? Is he truly 100%? Let's dig on in and find out!

Welcome Back Drake London

With everything on the table according to Raheem Morris, that has to help London. The wide receiver draws a great matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. It benefits both him and Kyle Pitts. London stretches the deep part of the field which opens up underneath. It sure looked like the wide receiver was 100% on Friday.

As always, game action is different than practice. It has been five weeks since the Falcons leading receiver has actually played. The presumption is that he would not be a go if he could not do 100% of what he is used to. London had been averaging 90 receiving yards a game. That included five 100+ yard performances in his previous six games before the knee injury.

There may be some mobility questions if this truly was a PCL sprain as some had feared originally. We will find out early on London at least. On the bright side, the weather in Arizona expects to be spectacular with temperatures approaching 80 degrees.

That means the passing game for both teams should be primed to go. Cousins having London and Pitts at the same time. Week The passing games for both teams should be highlighted but London tips Atkanta to the top, albeit bravery,

What A London Return Truly Means

Kyle Pitts does not have to do everything anymore. Getting London back gives Cousins more options and allows him to be able to read more progressions This truly helps the Atlanta passing game and gives a balance to an already potent rushing attack.

Facing a defense that ranks 27th in points and 26th in yards never hurts either. The expectation of a day close to 100 yards and potentially one score is not unreasonable here. London's average is right around that mark.

Interesting that Drake London had two LP and then was officially a DNP today, but Morris said he’s expected to play..

Might be closer to the floor than the ceiling. https://t.co/lEKtRHc0wF — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 19, 2025

London might have been rested for precautionary reasons. That tends to be the thought process. No one honestly knows but if he is expected to play, we unfortunately have to take the coach at his words until something to the contrary is brought up.

Some Final Words Of Encouragement

Many are excited but nervous about this return. We get this 1000%. However, One should be ready for it since it has been more than a month in the making. Certainly, Sunday will be full of intrigue no matter what.

Our call is for London to play against the Arizona Cardinals. Again, stay tuned! There will be updates.

Fantasy On SI Content: