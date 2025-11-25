Baker Mayfield Injury Update: Buccaneers QB Receives Promising News Following MRI
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers endured a crucial loss during their Week 12 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football. Star quarterback Baker Mayfield went down with an apparent shoulder injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, as Tampa suffered a 34-7 loss to fall to 6-5 on the season.
On Monday, the Buccaneers’ signal-caller underwent an MRI to determine the severity of his shoulder injury. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield sustained an AC joint sprain, raising concerns over his Week 13 status, as Tampa prepares to host the Arizona Cardinals.
Fortunately for the Buccaneers, there is no long-term concern over his injury, meaning if he were to miss Week 13, he would return as soon as Week 14. Still, the team is remaining optimistic regarding his status for Sunday’s game versus Arizona. The star quarterback has a history of playing through injuries and a sprain in his non-throwing shoulder could fit the mold as a scrape Mayfield toughs out, especially with the playoffs approaching.
So far this season, Mayfield has completed 62.7% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 18 touchdowns with five interceptions. Veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater took over under center following Mayfield’s injury, completing eight of his 15 pass attempts for 62 yards.
Should Mayfield miss Tampa’s Week 13 contest, Bridgewater would make his first start of the season in wake of his absence. Here is a fantasy outlook on the remainder of Tampa’s offense with Mayfield’s Week 13 status up in the air prior to Wednesday’s injury report.
Buccaneers Fantasy Football Stars Struggle Without Baker Mayfield
With Mayfield sidelined for much of the game, the Buccaneers’ offense turned in one of its worst performances of the season. Tampa mustered just 193 yards of total offense, finding points at the end of one of their 11 drives.
Rookie sensation Emeka Egbuka finished the game as the team’s leading receiver, but only managed 32 yards over three receptions. His eight targets were the most of any Buccaneers pass-catcher. Fellow rookie wideout Tez Johnson recorded the team’s only touchdown, hauling in three of his four targets for 21 yards through the air. Johnson led the offense with 12.3 fantasy points among PPR leagues, his fifth game scoring in double figures over his last seven contests.
Star tight end Cade Otton carved out the second-largest target share among Tampa’s pass-catching group, but only managed four catches for 21 yards over his seven looks in the passing game.
In the run game, third-year back Sean Tucker saw the majority of the work for the second consecutive week, coming off a three-touchdown performance and an RB2 finish among PPR leagues in Week 11, but was held to just 46 total yards over 13 touches. Rachaad White was designated to an RB2 role, despite the continued absence of Bucky Irving, which persisted in Week 12.
Should Irving manage to return in Week 13, Tucker would likely take over as the team’s RB2, while White could be designated to the third-string role. Without Mayfield, it’s hard to project any member of Tampa Bay’s offense emerges as a starter, though several could arise if the star quarterback manages to suit up this weekend.