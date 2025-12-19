Bam Knight's IR Designation Paves Way For Fantasy Sleeper In Cardinals Backfield

The Arizona Cardinals suffered yet another loss in the backfield, placing running back Bam Knight on Injured Reserve earlier this week. The designation followed prior news, which revealed second-year back Trey Benson was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Knight has split carries with the likes of Michael Carter and Emari Demercado in a committee backfield following season-ending injuries to Benson and James Conner. The third-year back sustained an ankle injury during their Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans and will miss the rest of the season.

The NC State product is the third player in the Cardinals’ backfield to sustain a season-ending injury to this point of the season, leading the team in rushing entering Week 16. Over 12 games, Knight posted 82 carries for 269 yards and four touchdowns, posting a notable three-game stretch of fantasy production from Weeks 11 to 13, a span that saw him average 14.8 points per week among PPR leagues.

His absence will make way for two potential sleeper options in the Cardinals’ backfield, as the team gears up for a Week 16 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Here are two backs that could step up in his presence:

Michael Carter And Emari Demercado Emerge As Sleepers In Fantasy Playoffs Amid Knight’s Absence

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight (20) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carter is slated to take over the leading duties in Arizona’s backfield, coming off a solid individual performance despite a blowout loss at the hands of the Houston Texans last week. Following Knight’s absence, Carter emerged with 56 yards on the ground over 14 carries, adding four catches for 38 yards in the passing game.

He commanded 67% of the backfield’s carries and finished as the offense’s third-leading receiver. His 13.4 PPR points marked his second-highest scoring week of the season, presenting a valuable waiver pickup over the final weeks of the fantasy season.

Behind Carter, Demercado will move up to RB2 and will split carries with rookie Corey Kiner, who made his first appearance of the season in Week 15, posting two carries. The Falcons will provide a tough matchup for Arizona’s passing game, which could force the offense to lean on its run game headlined by Carter.

In the passing game, Trey McBride and Michael Wilson raise solid start cases among Week 16 fantasy lineups, posting immensely valuable fantasy production over recent weeks. The Cardinals will work to snap a six-game losing streak against a Falcons squad that’s coming off a notable Week 15 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

