Bo Nix is One of a Few Players With Injured Ahead of Conference Championship Sunday

The Divisional Round came and went and we now have four teams left in the race for the Lombardi Trophy. In the AFC, the Broncos will host the Patriots. In the NFC, the Seahawks will host the Rams. As we do look forward to these games, some players have adversity in their front windshield. Most notably being Bo Nix, some players hit the injury report and very well may be out for Conference Championship Sunday. This is who hits the unfortunate list.

Bo Nix, Broncos (Ankle)

HC Sean Payton announced that QB Bo Nix fractured a bone in his ankle on the second-to-last play of the game and will miss the rest of the season.



We got your back, 🔟. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/zOGVjxAV5r — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 18, 2026

The Broncos are now up against the wall as Nix found himself with a broken bone in his ankle. He hobbled off the field as the Broncos narrowly reached victory in overtime, but something was not right visually. He did ultimately break a bone, and that is nothing that he can play through.

Jarrett Stidham will takeover, and he has not actually been so bad in his limited career. Nonetheless, the Broncos come to be (4.5) underdogs next Sunday, despite being the home team.

Pat Bryant, Broncos (Concussion)

Bryant has been an interesting story, rising from rookie to WR2, ahead of Troy Franklin. Well, he is now concussed and will surely be out this coming Sunday.

Troy Franklin, Broncos (Hamstring)

Franklin tweaked his hamstring mid-game against the Bills. He did not return to the game. As for his game status, he will be questionable. It would be a huge blow to lose both Bryant and Franklin. I would keep a close eye on some 2nd string/scout team players that may have developed some unlikely chemistry with Stidham.

In regards to some deep-sleepers on the Broncos, these scout-team, 2nd-string types would actually just include Marvin Mims Jr. Both Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Elijah Moore are newer additions, and there is no other Wide Receiver listed on the Broncos depth chart. If any Running Back could benefit in this sleeper strategy, it would be the pass-catching Tyler Badie.

The Patriots are clear on their early post-game injury report.

Zach Charbonnet, Seahawks (Knee)

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald told reporters that RB Zach Charbonnet will undergo an MRI on his knee, but for the time being, they’re optimistic and believe it is structurally intact. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

Charbonnet seemed to hurt his knee against the 49ers. This was part of the reason for Kenneth Walker III's explosion for (3) Touchdowns in the game. Charbonnet will undergo imaging to detail the severity. If he is out, look to Walker to have another potentially huge game.

The Rams are clear on their early post-game injury report.

