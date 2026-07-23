Bobby Witt Jr. Injury Update Will Hamper Short-Term Fantasy Baseball Production

The Kansas City Royals find themselves on the outside looking into the American League playoff race, facing a myriad of concerns amid a lackluster 43-60 campaign, despite the efforts of Bobby Witt Jr. The superstar shortstop has emerged as one of the top players in MLB over recent years, with production that has translated to the fantasy baseball diamond.

The third-time All-Star has finished inside the top four among AL MVP candidates in each of the last two seasons, and has been on track to maintain such a trend this season. Through 94 games, he’s slashing .279/.350/.450 from the plate, with 103 hits, 51 runs, 13 homers and 39 RBIs, leading the AL in both WAR (4.9) and stolen bases (39).

Throughout his five-year career in the big leagues, he’s been one of baseball’s most consistent players, suiting up in at least 150 games in each of the last four seasons. Now in year five, Witt is slated to hit the Injured List for the first time in his career, hampering his fantasy output over the short term.

Witt has dealt with back tightness and was ultimately deemed unable to maintain his level of play, forcing the team to rest him on the 10-day IL. He’ll work to return to the diamond sooner than later, but his absence will certainly have an immense impact on fantasy baseball over the next few weeks.

Bobby Witt Jr. lands on the 10-day IL because of back tightness, per @pgrathoff pic.twitter.com/xI5BNXYAUN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2026

He’s cemented his case as one of fantasy’s most sought after assets, but with his absence, fantasy baseball players will be forced to fill the void of his production. Players could look for outside options in the trade market to supplement this output, but his absence will be felt regardless of the replacement player.

Let’s monitor Witt’s fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season as he recovers from nagging back tightness:

Short-Term IL Stint Should Help Fantasy Managers Sustain Optimism On Bobby Witt Jr.

Jul 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; K c (7) at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Witt and his fantasy managers alike, is that all signs point to this as a short IL stint. He first reported back tightness during the team’s 7-6 victory over the San Diego Padres on July 18, but attempted to suit up for the team’s matchup against the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

Witt was ultimately pulled in the fifth inning while dealing with back spasms, with Nick Loftin stepping in to deliver a promising performance. Witt will likely miss a few weeks on the IL to ensure he’s given plenty of time to return at 100%, but should return in plenty of time to return to form for the remainder of the season.

Considering his streak of production prior to his injury, there’s plenty of reason to sustain optimism in Witt down the stretch of the fantasy year. He’ll miss a crucial stretch of games for the Royals, which will likely influence some of the team’s direction at the MLB trade deadline in a few weeks, but his outlook remains largely positive.

Fantasy players will miss Witt in the meantime, but there’s no reason for long-term panic over the superstar shortstop’s fantasy stock.

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