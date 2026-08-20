Brock Bowers Injury Update Could Ease Fantasy Football Concerns

Brock Bowers’ knee history has emerged as one of the most heavily debated storylines surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2026 NFL season.

After establishing himself as a generational talent early in his career, his health status carries significant weight across fantasy football draft boards. Recent developments from training camp offer strong evidence that the star tight end is ready to deliver elite production once again.

The Recovery Journey

Bowers faced a challenging 2025 campaign after sustaining a knee injury in the season opener. Though he played through discomfort for much of the season, he was noticeably impacted by limited mobility and separation ability. The Raiders eventually opted for a season-ending surgical procedure with two games remaining on the schedule.

The decision was made to protect his long-term health and ensure he would return at full strength for the 2026 season. Entering the current offseason, Bowers reported that his knee was feeling close to 100 percent, expressing complete confidence in his readiness for training camp. That optimistic self-assessment has translated directly to the field.

Brock Bowers is going to BREAK fantasy football this year ⛓️‍💥



I’m seeing fantasy analysts debate whether or not you should take Bowers in the 2nd round of drafts…meanwhile, I have him 5th OVERALL in my 2026 rankings ⬇️



Gibbs

Bijan

Chase

Puka

BOWERS pic.twitter.com/t3GKBvri2w — FANTASY UMPIRE (@FantasyUmpire) August 12, 2026

While fantasy managers have felt a brief wave of anxiety when Bowers played just a single snap in Las Vegas’ preseason opener, the limited workload was purely a precautionary measure by the coaching staff. Any lingering health issues were further cleared up during joint practice sessions against the Houston Texans.

Bowers was fully engaged, creating explosive plays downfield, and hauling in a red-zone touchdown against elite defensive coverage. Notably, he operated without any protective equipment or heavy compression tape on his knee, proving that his fluid route-running and sudden burst have fully returned.

Should Fantasy Managers Be Concerned?

At this stage in the preseason, there is very little justification for dropping Bowers down draft rankings due to injury fear.

The Raiders clearly view him as the primary engine of their passing attack. Their conservative handling of his snaps in exhibition games reflects the foundational importance to the offense, rather than a physical limitation or setback.

Major fantasy platforms continue to reflect his elite status, placing him as the consensus TE2 overall, trailing only behind Trey McBride.



Wherever Brock Bowers is going in fantasy drafts, it probably isn’t high enough. 📈 pic.twitter.com/TlthndwVnD — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) July 31, 2026

The main question facing fantasy managers is not whether Bowers possesses top-tier talent, but whether his knee can withstand the rigors of a 17-game regular season schedule.

While durable performance over a long slate carries inherent risk for players returning from major procedures, managers should avoid overreacting to controlled preseason usage. His ability to consistently beat defenses in joint practice environments confirms that his movement mechanics and explosive traits remain completely intact.

Fantasy Football Outlook

Bowers enters draft season as a high-end target capable of providing a distinct positional advantage. The Las Vegas offense is designed to funnel high-value targets in his direction. When paired with his run-after-catch dynamic, Bowers maintains one of the highest ceiling profiles at any position in fantasy football.

Provided he avoids unexpected setbacks before Week 1, fantasy managers should confidently select Bowers as an early-round anchor rather than viewing him as a risky option to pass on. The latest on-field evidence indicates that his offensive upside far outweighs any lingering health concerns.