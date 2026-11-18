It's Wednesday, and that means the first injury reports of the week are out. Before you set your lineups for Week 11, you need to know all the latest injury updates on all the top stars in fantasy football. This is the mid-week fantasy football injury report for Week 11.

Injury Report: Week 11

Quarterbacks

QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury and was not able to practice on Wednesday. It sounds like he's trending in the wrong direction for Week 11, and rookie Jalon Daniels could be in line for another start.

QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

Smith was crushed on Sunday by two Buffalo Bills defenders, resulting in an ankle injury. While he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, Aaron Glenn did not commit to him starting. It's not completely clear if this is purely an injury issue, or if the team is mulling over making the move to rookie Cade Klubnik in a lost season.

Running Backs

RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Walker did not practice on Wednesday, and it sounds like the Chiefs don't plan on rushing him back from his groin injury. Emmett Johnson could be a smash start once again this week.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monangai is practicing in full this week, and it looks like he will finally make his return from a toe injury that lingered far longer than expected. He could cut into D'Andre Swift's workload.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Montgomery is off the injury report and fully expected to return on Thursday Night Football. Woody Marks has been ruled out after suffering a concussion on Sunday.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks is practicing in full, and it looks like he should return in Week 11. We don't view him as a serious threat to Chuba Hubbard.

Wide Receivers

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are both expected to return this week after missing time with hamstring injuries. They should give Joe Milton and the offense a significant boost.

WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans did not practice today. His practice status on Friday will be key for his availability.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate returned to practice on Wednesday after missing time with a shoulder injury. He could be in for an increased workload with Wan'Dale Robinson being ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Houston Texans

Harrison was ruled out for TNF due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Tight Ends

TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers did not practice on Wednesday and could be in danger of missing this week's game. Michael Mayer could see an increased role if Bowers does not suit up.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Waller did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, and there is some concern that he could end up missing some time. That would likely increase Tommy Tremble's targets.

TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Hockenson did not practice on Wednesday and should be viewed as very questionable to return from his wrist injury in Week 11.



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