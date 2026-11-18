Brock Bowers, Kenneth Walker, David Montgomery, And More In The Week 11 Fantasy Football Injury Report
It's Wednesday, and that means the first injury reports of the week are out. Before you set your lineups for Week 11, you need to know all the latest injury updates on all the top stars in fantasy football. This is the mid-week fantasy football injury report for Week 11.
Injury Report: Week 11
Quarterbacks
QB Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury and was not able to practice on Wednesday. It sounds like he's trending in the wrong direction for Week 11, and rookie Jalon Daniels could be in line for another start.
QB Geno Smith, New York Jets
Smith was crushed on Sunday by two Buffalo Bills defenders, resulting in an ankle injury. While he was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, Aaron Glenn did not commit to him starting. It's not completely clear if this is purely an injury issue, or if the team is mulling over making the move to rookie Cade Klubnik in a lost season.
Running Backs
RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Walker did not practice on Wednesday, and it sounds like the Chiefs don't plan on rushing him back from his groin injury. Emmett Johnson could be a smash start once again this week.
RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears
Monangai is practicing in full this week, and it looks like he will finally make his return from a toe injury that lingered far longer than expected. He could cut into D'Andre Swift's workload.
RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans
Montgomery is off the injury report and fully expected to return on Thursday Night Football. Woody Marks has been ruled out after suffering a concussion on Sunday.
RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
Brooks is practicing in full, and it looks like he should return in Week 11. We don't view him as a serious threat to Chuba Hubbard.
Wide Receivers
WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks are both expected to return this week after missing time with hamstring injuries. They should give Joe Milton and the offense a significant boost.
WR Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers
Evans did not practice today. His practice status on Friday will be key for his availability.
WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans
Tate returned to practice on Wednesday after missing time with a shoulder injury. He could be in for an increased workload with Wan'Dale Robinson being ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.
WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Houston Texans
Harrison was ruled out for TNF due to a lingering hamstring injury.
Tight Ends
TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers did not practice on Wednesday and could be in danger of missing this week's game. Michael Mayer could see an increased role if Bowers does not suit up.
TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers
Waller did not practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, and there is some concern that he could end up missing some time. That would likely increase Tommy Tremble's targets.
TE TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
Hockenson did not practice on Wednesday and should be viewed as very questionable to return from his wrist injury in Week 11.
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Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.Follow CoolCutter21