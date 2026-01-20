Broncos Remain Cautiously Optimistic in a JK Dobbins Playoff Return from Injury

The Denver Broncos just activated the 21-day practice window on JK Dobbins. He has not seen a football field since November 2nd, but his hopeful return may provide a great surge to a team that just lost their starting quarterback. Despite his activation, this does not quite mean that Dobbins will return for the Conference Championship. However, it is worth monitoring. That is what we will do today.

Fantasy Football Impact IF Dobbins Returns

Prior to his injury, Dobbins was playing to great volume, among the Top-5 rushers in all of the NFL. Dobbins has played 10 games this season, marking up 153 Attempts, 772 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns.

Since Dobbins went out, RJ Harvey has stepped in the RB1 role. In that 8-game stretch, Harvey has 102 Attempts for 346 Yards and 5 Touchdowns.

When these two were both healthy in the backfield, Dobbins had the clear RB1 job. Their split was roughly that of 55-30%, or nearly 2-to-1. Upon a return of Dobbins, I would not expect this to be the case right away. Dobbins will gain as much work as he proves that he would be worth. He will be the RB1, but in a closer split. Ultimately, the output would be volatile, but with a decent floor.

JK Dobbins would project to range from (7) Attempts to (17) per Game, at my best estimation. He would rush for (25) to (75) Yards per Game, obviously affected by the productivity of his game, his matchup, and the run blocking.

RJ Harvey would drop to range from (4) Attempts up to (15) per Game. He could rush anywhere from (15) Yards to (60) Yards, in most outcomes.

DFS Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

We will have to stay tuned into the news revolving around Dobbins' game statuses. If he plays to a safer expected workload, he would be a start in DFS. He would be the RB1 and surely, the goal line Running Back. With Jarrett Stidham, we will also expect a minor increase in team rushing volume.

If Dobbins is back, Harvey would be a bench item. He will lack enough volume to be worth it. Outside of a Week 8 game versus an abysmal Cowboys team, Harvey did not score at all. He would not be expected to score with high hopes if Dobbins were active.

JK Dobbins Returns to Broncos Practice

JK Dobbins has a chance to play in the AFC Championship, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/7hNnrXSnjr — Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) January 19, 2026

As per Adam Schefter, Dobbins could play in the Conference Championship. As per David Chao, @ProFootballDoc, he does not expect Dobbins to play. He labels it as a "why not" move by the Broncos to see what Dobbins can do. You either end his season, or you hope that maybe you can get something out of him.

Will J.K. Dobbins return and play this week? I don’t think so. His 21-day practice window was opened—likely to see what he can do—but a return feels unlikely. pic.twitter.com/Y9KAcnZgTD — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 20, 2026

I would side with the medical opinion here. Dobbins may be hopeful to play, but hopeful is not "expected". If Dobbins does somehow go, he will not be very productive. In fact, Harvey will be a DFS play in that scenario, just with a little added risk.

