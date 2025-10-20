Bryce Young Week 8 Injury Update: Panthers QB Suffers High Ankle Sprain Vs. Jets
The Carolina Panthers endured bad news from the quarterback position during Sunday’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets. Starting signal-caller Bryce Young went down with an, calling his status into question for Week 8.
Following the victory, it was revealed that Young suffered a high ankle sprain, according to NFL insider Tom Peliserro. The Alabama product went down with a sack in the third quarter and twisted his ankle, resulting in the sprain.
Veteran backup Andy Dalton finished the game for the Panthers, completing four of his seven passes for 60 yards and will step in under center in Young’s absence. He’ll miss Carolina’s Week 8 bout versus the Buffalo Bills, a testing matchup for one of the NFC’s hottest teams.
The Panthers are in the midst of a three game win streak following a lowly 1-3 start to the season, entering a tough two game stretch with a matchup versus the Green Bay Packers following Buffalo this weekend.
Young was effective through two quarters of action, completing 15 of his 25 passes for 138 yards and a touchdown through the air prior to his injury. With Young sidelined for Week 8, here’s a fantasy football outlook entering a tough matchup versus the Bills.
Panthers Fantasy Football Outlook With Bryce Young Sidelined
Young has managed solid production through seven games this season, throwing a touchdown in six contests to open the year. With Dalton set to suit up in his absence, Carolina’s offense could endure its share of struggles without its starting quarterback.
In the backfield, breakout running back Rico Dowdle sustained notable production despite the return of Chuba Hubbard, carving out team-high marks in carries and rushing yards. While Hubbard saw greater volume in the passing game, Dowdle continued to produce in the run game as the lead back. He’s cemented his role in the Panthers’ rushing attack and projects to sustain his status as a starting-caliber fantasy back.
In the passing game, Xavier Legette dominated the target share among the receiving corps, posting team-highs in receptions, yards, targets, and hauled in the team's lone touchdown of the day. Legette’s nine-catch, 92-yard outing helped him to a season-high 24.2 fantasy points among PPR leagues, good for a WR7 finish for Week 7.
Rookie sensation Tetairoa McMillan took something of a backseat in a limited offensive performance, hauling in three catches for 33 yards. Like Dowdle, he should also be considered a starter in fantasy despite the injury to Young, given his volume and production to start the season.
Legette’s production, while encouraging, was due in large part to McMillan’s matchup versus All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner. Carolina’s offense could sputter without Young versus Buffalo, but the unit presents a handful of fantasy starters for Week 8.