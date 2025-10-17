Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving Misses Thursday Practice, Doubtful For Week 7 Vs. Lions
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten out to one of the best starts in the NFL this season, despite a flurry of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. With star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined, along with running back Bucky Irving, Baker Mayfield has kept the offense afloat, performing as one of the most explosive units in the league.
In the backfield, backup running back Rachaad White has stepped up in Irving’s absence. The second-year back went down with a foot sprain while nursing a prior shoulder injury during Tampa Bay’s Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He managed to finish the contest, but has missed each of the Buccaneers’ last two games.
During that time, White has produced valuable fantasy production, posting 23.1 points among PPR leagues in Week 5, followed by a 17.6-point outing versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.
Entering Week 7, Irving is still a longshot to suit up, having missed each of Tampa Bay’s practices to open the week. He is expected to miss each of the Buccaneers’ next two games, with a potential return following their Week 9 bye.
Irving opened the season with encouraging fantasy production, posting four consecutive top-15 finishes among running backs to open the season. Despite his injuries, he mustered a season-high 25.5-point performance, racking up 165 yards from scrimmage on 20 touches, with a touchdown through the air.
The Buccaneers will welcome Irving back to the running back group as he continues to rehab his ankle and shoulder, but have seen notable production from White, as well as third-year back Sean Tucker. Here’s a fantasy outlook on the remainder of Tampa Bay’s offense following the latest update on Irving’s injury:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7 Fantasy Football Outlook
Irving may not be the only notable absence among the Buccaneers’ offense, as wideouts Egbuka and Godwin were each absent from Thursday’s practice. In better news, Evans returned to the field on Thursday, an encouraging update for the offense entering a Monday night showdown versus the Detroit Lions. All three offensive stars will have an extra day to suit up, but are doubtful to return to action this week.
In the run game, White and Tucker have anchored the backfield in Irving’s absence, and will look to continue such a trend in a tough matchup versus Detroit’s defense. Over the past two weeks, White has mustered 157 total yards and three touchdowns, managing back-to-back top-10 fantasy finishes in PPR.
In Week 6, Tucker carved out a role behind White, recording six carries for 25 yards with a touchdown on the ground, all of which marked season-highs.
Should Evans suit up on Monday night, he’d likely see notable volume as the leading option in Tampa Bay’s passing game. Behind him, Tez Johnson and Cade Otton will be viable start candidates among fantasy leagues in Week 7. In the backfield, White should be considered a must-start for fantasy owners, considering his production over the past two games.