Bucky Irving’s Return Shakes Up Buccaneers Running Back Depth Chart Ahead of Week 13
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has been sidelined since suffering both a shoulder and a toe injury in Week 4. During his absence, the backfield duties have been primarily handled by running backs Rachaad White and Sean Tucker. White got the initial shot to handle the RB1 job, but Tucker has since pulled away with the job.
On Monday, we finally got some good news on Irving. We got hints last week that he could be close to returning, but now he is expected to return in Week 13. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media on Monday and spoke about Irving.
"He's going to practice all this week, and if he's well by Friday, he'll play on Sunday," Bowles said.
Irving's imminent return is going to have a massive impact on fantasy football. Fantasy owners are now going to have to figure out how to utilize Irving, White, and Tucker both in Week 13 and moving forward.
RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Irving may be eased back into action in Week 13, but we'd expect him to take over as the clear RB1 sooner rather than later, and most likely by Week 14. We'd view him as a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside for the rest of the season if he is able to return this week and looks healthy. You may not want to plug him into your starting lineup this week, but if he exits the game healthy, you can most likely start him next week.
RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We expect White to hold some value with Irving back, thanks to his PPR upside. He will likely slide right back into his passing-down role and produce like an inconsistent flex option with upside. If you currently have White on your fantasy roster, you should not immediately cut him just because Irving is back. Based on what we saw last year and the beginning of this year, we'd fully expect White to have a significant role in this offense even with Irving back.
RB Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tucker is going to be the big loser of Irving's return. Irving is going to take over as the lead back and likely some pass-catching, while White is going to take over as the primary pass-catcher. That doesn't leave much for Tucker. He will likely be relegated to two or three opportunities a game at best. This is going to be a tough loss for fantasy owners who have been relying on him during the past few weeks since he took over the starting job.