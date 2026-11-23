Davante Adams is nearing his return to the LA Rams, and fantasy managers must be on the edge of their seats. He offers an immense opportunity to regain a top-5 fantasy wide receiver before the playoffs. He also offers a buy-low spot before the fantasy trade deadline. Here's everything you need to know about Adams' impending return.

When is Davante Adams Returning?

The original hope was that Adams might return in Week 12; this week. But it now sounds more likely that a December return is going to be the case, perhaps Week 14, if not Week 15.

However, since Adams is still sidelined, that does not mean he is dead to rights in fantasy football. In fact, this is an opportunity for league-winning aspirations.

Adams will mostly be matchup-proof by fantasy standards once he returns. That is because Puka Nacua is out for at least the regular season. In the two games that Adams played without Nacua in 2026, Adams had 23 targets, 15 receptions, 332 yards, and 2 touchdowns. In other words, he was a shoo-in top-5 fantasy football wide receiver.

The following lists Adams' matchups from Week 14 through 17 in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers:

Week 14: 49ers — 12-most Allowed

Week 15: Cowboys — 8th-most Allowed

Week 16: Seahawks — Fewest Allowed

Week 17: Buccaneers: 11th-fewest Allowed

The schedule is pretty mediocre, with a couple of easier matchups and a couple of difficult ones. No reason to shy away from him.

I think Adams could be the prime buy-low candidate in fantasy football. FantasyPros ranks Adams as the WR31 over the rest of the season. But if your team is primed for the playoffs, take that risk. Grab Adams for a low price, and once he returns, you have what I will call a top-5 wide receiver in fantasy.

In Week 3, I ranked Adams as the WR1 overall. He should be able to reach near those heights again.

Davante Adams Injury Update

From @NFLGameDay Morning: #Rams WR Puka Nacua is out for the season, while Davante Adams is likely back in mid-December. Plus, Micah Parsons is still on track. pic.twitter.com/dj7HYaonTC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

Ian Rapoport reports that Adams is slated to return in mid-December. That would align with his 6-10-week return timeline.

Adams suffered a hamstring tear in Week 6. Following the recovery timeline, his earliest return date would have been Week 12. Hence, many fans were optimistic he might return this week.

The longer case would have Adams return in Week 16, but it sounds like we may be smack in the middle of that. Week 14 or 15 seems most likely for Adams to return to the field.

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