Cal Raleigh Placed On IL Due To Oblique Strain, Should Fantasy Managers Panic?

Coming off a historic campaign in 2025, Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh has endured one of the most notable slumps to start the 2026 season. His struggles have made an impact on a Mariners squad that has posted a modest 21-23 record through mid-May.

Fantasy baseball managers have begun to hit the panic button on Raleigh, and reasonably so. Last year’s home run champ is hitting just .161 from the plate, racking up 26 hits, 16 runs, seven homers and 18 RBIs over 161 at-bats. His 57 strikeouts have raised concerns alongside a vastly inefficient batting average.

The struggles continued on Thursday afternoon, when the Mariners placed Raleigh on the Injured List. The All-Star hit IL for the first time in his career after suffering an oblique strain just one game after snapping his 38-at-bat slump on Tuesday. Raleigh was removed in the final inning of Wednesday’s 4-3 loss to Houston due to soreness, posting an 0-for-4 start prior to his substitution.

Cal Raleigh is going on the IL with a right oblique strain, per @A_Jude pic.twitter.com/sAtyuS1Z7t — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 14, 2026

Raleigh will miss some time to recover, with managers remaining optimistic for a quick turnaround coming off his absence. Seattle subsequently recalled Jhonny Pereda from Triple A, who will look to offer a spark in the MVP runner-up’s absence. Let’s look at Raleigh’s fantasy outlook amid his tough start as he gets some time off:

Should Fantasy Managers Panic Over Cal Raleigh After IL Designation

May 12, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) runs to first base on a single during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There’s plenty of reason to be concerned over Raleigh’s fantasy production amid his slow start to the 2026 campaign. After entering the season with a consensus ADP within the top-20 picks, the reigning Silver Slugger struggled to live up to his value in fantasy, frequently receiving attention as a buy-low candidate.

Considering his value at this point of the season, I’d advise managers to hold onto Raleigh through his IL stint, offering him time to recover from a nagging injury. His trade value simply won’t garner a significant return, and his upside remains undeniable.

Managers have every right to panic over his production to this point of the year, but there’s plenty of room for optimism in a potential bounce-back upon his return from IL. Raleigh displayed his high-end upside during his 60-homer campaign last season, posting a career-high and AL-leading 125 RBIs along the way.

Patience could go a long way for Raleigh’s fantasy owners, who will look to stash him during his absence. The team has yet to provide a timeline for return for Raleigh following his IL designation, but time off will serve as a notable benefit with June approaching.

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