Carson Wentz Injury Paves the Way for J.J. McCarthy to Return
Minnesota was in a huge bind and knew it going into a short week against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers were humbled by the Indianapolis Colts last week and were home to a wounded Vikings team. Carson Wentz was fitted with a shoulder harness/brace that kept his throwing arm more or less intact. However, he took a lot of punishment in the 37-10 loss on Thursday night.
Kevin O'Connell knew Wentz was frustrated after getting hit eight times and absorbing five sacks. Several instances during the game saw Wentz talking to medical staff including right before halftime and during the fourth quarter. Ultimately, Max Brosner was inserted in for Minnesota's final drive with under two minutes left.
Guess where this places J.J. McCarthy for a pivotal matchup with the Detroit Lions? Yes, McCarthy goes in literally trying to save the Vikings season.
Minnesota Hoping For McCarthy To Start Week 9
Maybe, this was the plan all along. However, few could have expected Carson Wentz to have a QBR below 50 in his starts and Minnesota to go 1-3 over the last four games. The Vikings stand at 3-4 now still looking up at the rest of the NFC North.
The good news is that there is more than a week between now and November 2nd for McCarthy to get in some extra practice, work on mechanics and footwork, and get ready to play. Minnesota needs to get healthier when it comes to their offensive line. Missing two players and a third for most of Thursday night did not help Carson Wentz.
Arguably, Wentz did not help himself. He absorbed a lot of punishment by looking to make plays. One cannot do that when their offensive line is that much of a patchwork. However, Minnesota did no favors to their quarterback. The game was arguably over at halftime. Will Reichard hit his foot on the ground before the ball on a kick before the half. That was a final sign.
O'Connell and Minnesota's medical staff arguably owes Wentz an apology for the punishment he took during the game. It started from minute 1 until late in the fourth quarter. At least, the Vikings should be able to ease McCarthy in so he can play at Detroit. Also, McCarthy did play for Michigan in college. Maybe, the quarterback comes back after an extended absence with a vengeance.
Potential McCarthy Fantasy Football Impact
The words if he is healthy, he will play have now been uttered. It is a nice way of saying here are the keys kid, now go save our floundering season. Nevermind that this game is in Detroit but the young quarterback again has not played since that Week 2 loss in Atlanta. That is seven weeks. High ankle sprains like McCarthy's usually take six or so.
A full week and change of preparation with an extra practice or two expects to help Minnesota heal their offensive line some and McCarthy too. Fantasy owners should monitor the situation all through next week. The expectation right now is that McCarthy is likely to return.
McCarthy must get the ball out faster this go-around. Anything less will put him in the same danger Wentz ultimately wound up. Worse for the Vikings is that Wentz may not be well enough to adequately back up McCarthy if something should go wrong in Detroit.
Needless to say, Minnesota is in a whole heap of trouble!