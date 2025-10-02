Fantasy Sports

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Probable To Return Vs. Chargers In Week 5

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is probable to make a Week 5 return after missing the last two games.

Ethen Hutton

Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field.
Sep 11, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks to pass against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have operated without their starting quarterback over the past two games, posting a 1-1 record during that time. Jayden Daniels has missed each of the past two games following a knee injury during Washington’s Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers. 

Daniels returned to practice earlier this week in hope to return for a Week 5 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers. He was cleared to return following a Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and revealed his intention to suit up on Sunday. 

The second-year signal-caller was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice and provided an optimistic update as he trends towards a return this weekend. 

“I’m not the biggest fan of it,” Daniels said of potentially wearing a knee brace during Sunday’s game, per The Athletic. “But if that’s what I have to wear, I’ll do anything.”  

In fantasy football, Daniels opened the season with a QB13 finish in Week 1, posting 20.1 points versus the New York Giants. He followed that up with a 19.7 point performance prior to his injury in Week 2, finishing the Week ranked as QB19. Let’s expand on Washington’s fantasy outlook with Daniels’ potential return looming. 

Commanders Receive Positive Jayden Daniels Update Amid Flurry Of Injuries

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Fantasy Footbal
Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels walks off the field after the Commanders' game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Alongside Daniels, star receiver Terry McLaurin has been dealing with an injury in his own right over the past few weeks. McLaurin missed Sunday’s game versus Atlanta, marking his first absence of the season. 

Washington’s head coach Dan Quinn provided a positive update on McLaurin, along with fellow wideout Noah Brown and tight end John Bates.

“All trending up,” Quinn told reporters on Thursday. “We’re making good progress with those guys.”   

It remains unclear if McLaurin can return in Week 5, as Daniels prepares to operate under center with Deebo Samuel leading the way in the pass game, who returned to practice on Thursday. Without McLaurin, Samuel could continue a promising streak of production over the first four games of the season. 

The former Pro Bowler could see immense volume once again, coming off a 20.1-point performance among PPR leagues in Week 4 with Marcus Mariota at the helm. 

In the quarterback room, Mariota will likely return to the sideline with Daniels set to return this weekend. Mariota served as a solid handcuff to Daniels, posting 37.5 fantasy points over his two starts for the Commanders. 

Owners will hope for Daniels’ re-emergence in fantasy as the Commanders look to right the ship following a shaky 2-2 start to the season.

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.

