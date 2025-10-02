Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Probable To Return Vs. Chargers In Week 5
The Washington Commanders have operated without their starting quarterback over the past two games, posting a 1-1 record during that time. Jayden Daniels has missed each of the past two games following a knee injury during Washington’s Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Daniels returned to practice earlier this week in hope to return for a Week 5 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers. He was cleared to return following a Week 4 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and revealed his intention to suit up on Sunday.
The second-year signal-caller was a full participant during Wednesday’s practice and provided an optimistic update as he trends towards a return this weekend.
“I’m not the biggest fan of it,” Daniels said of potentially wearing a knee brace during Sunday’s game, per The Athletic. “But if that’s what I have to wear, I’ll do anything.”
In fantasy football, Daniels opened the season with a QB13 finish in Week 1, posting 20.1 points versus the New York Giants. He followed that up with a 19.7 point performance prior to his injury in Week 2, finishing the Week ranked as QB19. Let’s expand on Washington’s fantasy outlook with Daniels’ potential return looming.
Commanders Receive Positive Jayden Daniels Update Amid Flurry Of Injuries
Alongside Daniels, star receiver Terry McLaurin has been dealing with an injury in his own right over the past few weeks. McLaurin missed Sunday’s game versus Atlanta, marking his first absence of the season.
Washington’s head coach Dan Quinn provided a positive update on McLaurin, along with fellow wideout Noah Brown and tight end John Bates.
“All trending up,” Quinn told reporters on Thursday. “We’re making good progress with those guys.”
It remains unclear if McLaurin can return in Week 5, as Daniels prepares to operate under center with Deebo Samuel leading the way in the pass game, who returned to practice on Thursday. Without McLaurin, Samuel could continue a promising streak of production over the first four games of the season.
The former Pro Bowler could see immense volume once again, coming off a 20.1-point performance among PPR leagues in Week 4 with Marcus Mariota at the helm.
In the quarterback room, Mariota will likely return to the sideline with Daniels set to return this weekend. Mariota served as a solid handcuff to Daniels, posting 37.5 fantasy points over his two starts for the Commanders.
Owners will hope for Daniels’ re-emergence in fantasy as the Commanders look to right the ship following a shaky 2-2 start to the season.