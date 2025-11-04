Commanders QB Jayden Daniels To Miss Time Following Dislocated Elbow In Week 9
The Washington Commanders suffered another major setback, with star quarterback Jayden Daniels sustaining a significant injury once again this season. Coming off recent hamstring and knee injuries, Daniels managed to return for Washington’s Week 9 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks.
During the Commanders’ 38-14 loss, Daniels suffered a gruesome elbow injury, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the game. Washington already faced a 38-7 deficit leading up to his injury, though veteran backup Marcus Mariota commanded a scoring effort on the same drive.
Daniels was sacked on second-and-goal from the two yard-line and endured a dislocated elbow, an injury which will keep the star quarterback sidelined for the next several games. Washington is entering a Week 10 matchup versus the Detroit Lions with just a 3-6 record on the season and is quickly falling toward playoff elimination in the second half of the season.
Prior to his injury, Daniels completed 16 of his 22 pass attempts for 153 yards with an interception through the air. He added 51 rushing yards on 10 carries with a touchdown on the ground.
During his battles with injury, Daniels has struggled to sustain the production displayed in his historic rookie season. Alongside the quarterback, Washington has endured its share of injuries throughout the roster so far this season. Here is a fantasy outlook on the remainder of the Commanders’ offense:
Washington Commanders Fantasy Football Outlook Following Jayden Daniels Injury
An injury-riddled Commanders squad was without Terry McLaurin for Sunday’s loss, marking his fifth absence of the season. Veteran tight end Zach Ertz emerged as the team’s leading pass-catcher, hauling in each of his four targets for 46 yards. Deebo Samuel managed to return from injury, racking up five catches for 41 yards over six targets.
Washington’s passing attack has faced its inconsistencies throughout the season due to injuries throughout the offense.
In the run game, Chris Rodriguez Jr. emerged as the team’s leading rusher ahead of highly touted rookie back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. He managed 65 yards over 12 carries with a touchdown on the ground, accounting for 33% of the backfield’s workload during Sunday’s game.
Without Daniels, the Commanders’ offensive struggles project to continue. Most of the offense won’t be startable versus a stout Lions defense in Week 10, though wideouts Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will be worth monitoring throughout the week for possible appearances versus the Lions.