Kyler Murray Ruled Out for Week 2: Fantasy Football Fallouts for Justin Jefferson, Carson Wentz

As of Friday afternoon, the Vikings will be starting Carson Wentz as their Week 2 starter. This comes after Kyler Murray was declared inactive for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. The concussion clearance will have to wait one more week, as Wentz now looks to go 2-0 as the Vikings' starter.

Technically speaking, Wentz did not start Week 1, but he took 23 of the team's 30 total dropbacks.

Fantasy Football Impact

Though Murray only played 7 total snaps in Week 1, they still amounted to something noteworthy. That note is that, well, he was bad. Really bad.

Murray completed 3 of 5 pass attempts for 18 yards. He threw an abysmal interception to the Packers' secondary.

Kyler Murray’s first throw is an interception. pic.twitter.com/kQHiuol7Z5 — VikingzFanPage (@vikingzfanpage) September 13, 2026

Wentz's Week 1 PFF grade came in 19th among 32 qualified quarterbacks (63.4). Despite throwing for only 133 yards, he found the end zone three times and committed zero interceptions.

He will still not be a viable asset in Week 2 of fantasy football. I list Wentz as the QB31 in my weekly projections, better only than Cooper Rush. Wentz has a projection of 16.6 completions on 25.8 attempts, 183.1 yards, 1.2 touchdowns, and 0.8 interceptions.

I do like Wentz to manage this offense, but there is also a reason he was narrowly named the Vikings' QB2 less than two weeks ago.

I do not find the Vikings' skill players to be affected in any meaningful way. With Jordan Mason out, Aaron Jones has risen to RB16. He will be an RB2, as the Vikings also foresee a rise in run rate to about 44%.

Justin Jefferson will have a net gain because Jauan Jennings has just been listed as inactive for Sunday. I have Jefferson's receiving yard share at an astronomical 41%. Jefferson owned a 61% share in Week 1. He is the WR6 in Week 2 according to Friday's latest revisions. Updated projections will be posted on Saturday, September 19.

Jordan Addison is still a non-use as the WR60 this week. I do not believe that Wentz can support two viable wide receivers. TJ Hockenson, my sleeper tight end of the week, is now up to TE14 from TE23, with Murray and Jennings inactive.

The matchup being faced is against the Chicago Bears. They are a defense that I rate 26th in the NFL. They are 11th in coverage and just 30th in pass rush.

The only player you can start on Minnesota will obviously be Jefferson; Jones is a must-start on volume alone, and Hockenson can be used as a deeper shot, depending on your depth chart.

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