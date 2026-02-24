Cooper Flagg, Deni Avdija Cloud Fantasy Basketball Statuses Amid Injuries (Feb 24)

The NBA is back tonight in a massive way, with 11 games on the primetime slate. Injuries come by the many in the NBA, and so, this affects the world of fantasy basketball notably tonight. If you play the game, you are likely affected by many keyinjuries,s and if we are sharp enough, we can find the best possible replacements to pop off.

Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks' 1st overall pick is officially out tonight for the fourth consecutive game due to a foot injury. While they're facing the Nets, this shouldn't raise any alarms. Players like Max Christie, Naji Marshall, and Khris Middleton will definitely seize the opportunity and step up in their own impactful ways.

Daniel Gafford, Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks center has performed nicely since Anthony Davis left town. However, an ankle injury has him questionable to play tonight. Marvin Bagley and Dwight Powell would rise, but still are not starters in fantasy basketball.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Embiid works with a lower leg injury, making his status "iffy" to play. He has not played in 5 games and may not be 100% if he is active. Nonetheless, Embiid must be started if active.

Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

The Pacers' star forward is unlikely to play tonight with a wrist injury. No other Pacers player is worth starting in his absence.

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are reportedly trending toward benching Nembhard tonight due to a back injury. Even if he plays, the minutes may be limited. He has no natural big riser behind him in fantasy basketball.

TJ McConnell, Indiana Pacers

If McConnell can play tonight, he may be in line for a nice performance with two key starters out tonight. However, a hamstring injury has put McConnell in question for playing against the 76ers.

Jonathan Kuminga, Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks hope to see Kuminga make his return to the court tonight. If he does play, his chemistry is very limited with his new team. On top of the injury itself, he is worth benching for now.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

The MVP will be out for one to two weeks with an abdominal injury. The team is without its backup point guard, Ajay Mitchell. Nikola Topic is an under-the-radar steal in this slate tonight.

Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder

Holmgren is rumored to be sitting tonight on the front-end of a back-to-back. If he does play, expect his minutes to be limited, with little upside.

De'Anthony Melton, Golden State Warriors

Melton has a minor knee injury that may sideline him tonight. If he is out, it will be a short-term arrangement. Look to Brandin Podziemski to rise in a big way tonight.

Al Horford, Golden State Warriors

Horford has been a nice addition to this roster, providing efficiency where asked. He does have a minor left toe injury that puts him into a game-time decision.

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Murphy has a right shoulder contusion and is out on Tuesday. His return is not listed beyond tonight, which provides optimism. Look to Jordan Poole to get many more shots up. He should be started.

Davion Mitchell, Miami Heat

An illness may sideline Mitchell tonight however, he was never a fantasy basketball start.

Anfernee Simons, Chicago Bulls

The new implant is out tonight with a wrist injury for his second straight game. Look to Collin Sexton and Tre Jones to rise in value.

Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls

If Smith is out tonight, this would be a big blow to this thin frontcourt. Guershon Yabusele and Nick Richards may be worth a peek, depending on your fantasy basketball bench.

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Brown is on the injury report as a precaution with a knee bruise. He will depend on the pregame shootaround, so be sure to stay tuned in to reports. He can never be benched if active.

Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

A game-time decision is the designation on Allen. If active, he will not be 100%. Look to Collin Gillespie to play a big game tonight, despite a tough matchup.

Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers

Avdija continues to have a back injury, which is limiting his return. This is rumored to derive from his January car accident. No new Trail Blazer is worth starting in his absence.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers

Sharpe has been ruled out to play tonight, thus putting Vit Krejci into a lucrative backup role.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Suggs hopes to return tonight after missing two games due to back spasms. If active, he can certainly be started against the Lakers.

