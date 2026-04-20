Corbin Burners And 3 Other Valuable Fantasy Baseball Injury Stashes

The fantasy baseball season is in full swing and some of the top players in MLB are flashing their value early in the season. Stars like Shohei Ohtani are living up to sky-high expectations, while others are showing breakout potential. Some managers have been tasked with replacing production due to injuries, which could hamper long-term output.

Whether you’re eyeing potential buy-low targets, or holding out hope on star talent, injury stashes hold persistent value amongst lineups. Let’s look at four of the most valuable injury stashes for fantasy managers to monitor at this point of the season:

Gerrit Cole - New York Yankees (SP)

Mar 24, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole against the Chicago Cubs during spring training at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole is looking more and more like a short-term stash as the season progresses, working his way back from Tommy John surgery that kept him sidelined for the entire 2025 season. The former Cy Young winner last suited up in 2024, carving out 17 starts. Cole recorded his first rehab session earlier this month and is reportedly targeting a potential June return. Cole’s injury hampered his ADP coming into the 2026 season, and he should have no problem exceeding expectations upon returning to the bullpen. Fantasy managers should remain bullish on a bounce-back campaign from Cole this season.

Jeremy Pena - Houston Astros (SS)

The Houston Astros have been ravaged by injury to start the 2026 season. Shortstop Jeremy Pena, who entered the year dealing with a finger fracture, was placed on IL last week following yet another knock. The All-Star suffered a grade-1 hamstring strain and is without a specific timetable for return. He’s appeared in just 10 games this season, and will be sidelined for at least two more weeks. Like Cole, Pena’s more of a short-term stash and shouldn’t garner significant concern from managers. His trend of absences could raise red flags for some, but his fantasy value remains undeniable.

Corbin Burnes - Arizona Diamondbacks (SP)

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes (39) pitches against the Washington Nationals at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 1, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes is working his way back from injury after a shortened 2025 campaign. The Cy Young winner carved out 11 starts, posting an encouraging 2.66 ERA with 63 strikeouts. Entering the 2026 season, he’s sustained encouraging updates after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year and has received a potential timeline for return as his rehab ramps up. Burnes is reportedly targeting a return near the All-Star break in mid-July. Still, encouraging updates and a consistent trend of production will help managers uphold faith in a Burnes stash.

Christian Yelich - Milwaukee Brewers (LF/DH)

The injury concerns are quickly piling up for the Milwaukee Brewers, with All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich set to miss time. The 2018 National League MVP was placed on IL last week after suffering a groin strain and could miss extended time. Reports indicate that Yelich is initially believed to be sidelined for a month, though the three-time All-Star couldn’t offer a specific timeline. Managers should remain confident in Yelich as a stash, considering his efficiency to start the 2026 campaign, hitting .314 over 15 appearances thus far.

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