Dalton Kincaid Is Out For Week 12, Making Dawson Knox a Streamable Tight End

The Bills will be without Dalton Kincaid for the second straight game. Dawsox Knox enters lucrative territory in Fantasy Football.

Thomas Carelli

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox catches a pass and gains several yards on the play during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox catches a pass and gains several yards on the play during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The injuries are building up ahead of Week 12 and one of the more notable reports has Dalton Kincaid out with a hamstring injury. The Bills play on Thursday Night Football versus the Texans. This comes with little surprise given the short week that it is. This outage will cause a need to Fantasy Football managers to pivot to a new Tight End. I will analyze the full situation right here.

Fantasy Football Impact

Kincaid has played 8 Games this season. He has missed 2 Games. Kincaid had 36 Targets (15% Target Share), 29 Receptions, 448 Yards (15.4 Yards per Reception), and 4 Touchdowns. Kincaid is 3rd on the team in Targets and Receptions, 2nd in Yards, and 1st in Receiving Touchdowns.

The void left by Kincaid must be filled elsewhere. We point to Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes, the other Tight Ends.

Knox has played (176) Receiving Snaps this season and he has (20) Targets and (13) Receptions. Hawes has played (55) Receiving Snaps and has (11) Targets and (8) Receptions.

What we must know is that Knox has been with Josh Allen for years. The two have great chemistry and he is the natural fill in more than Hawes. Though the outage of Kincaid may last just one week, I would expect the two Tight Ends to have their Target Shares adjusted as seen below:

Player

Old Target Share

New Target Share

Dawson Knox

7%

11-13%

Jackson Hawes

4%

4-6%

The absence of Kincaid will mainly affect these Tight Ends, no more. If anything, we could see a minor increase to Khalil Shakir in the slot.

Week 12 Tight End Matchup

The Bills will head to Houston to face the Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Texans defense are 6th versus Tight Ends. This makes Knox a bench player rather than a lucrative start.

Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking

Dawson Knox: TE24

Jackson Hawes: TE54 (Out of 54)

Stock Watch

Dawson Knox has moderate upside to match the average output of Dalton Kincaid. The matchup suggests that Knox should be benched. They face a tough Tight End defense on the road.

Jackson Hawes is not worth a look, despite being elevated to TE2.

Dalton Kincaid Will Miss Week 12 With Hamstring Injury

Kincaid hurt his hamstring two weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins. He sat out of Week 11 and sits again on Thursday Night. This will give him a total of three weeks to recover in time for their Week 13 affair versus the Steelers.

Soft-tissue injuries such as this tend to be multi-week injuries. The player must reduce inflammation and be able to move well. I am no doctor, so take medical advice with a handful of salt, but reports suggest that Kincaid should trend much better towards that Week 13 return. I know Fantasy Football managers, such as myself, are very much hoping to get Kincaid back as soon as possible.

Luckily for the Bills, they will trust that Allen-Knox combination on an as-needed, <15% Target Share basis.

Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

