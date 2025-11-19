Dalton Kincaid Is Out For Week 12, Making Dawson Knox a Streamable Tight End
The injuries are building up ahead of Week 12 and one of the more notable reports has Dalton Kincaid out with a hamstring injury. The Bills play on Thursday Night Football versus the Texans. This comes with little surprise given the short week that it is. This outage will cause a need to Fantasy Football managers to pivot to a new Tight End. I will analyze the full situation right here.
Fantasy Football Impact
Kincaid has played 8 Games this season. He has missed 2 Games. Kincaid had 36 Targets (15% Target Share), 29 Receptions, 448 Yards (15.4 Yards per Reception), and 4 Touchdowns. Kincaid is 3rd on the team in Targets and Receptions, 2nd in Yards, and 1st in Receiving Touchdowns.
The void left by Kincaid must be filled elsewhere. We point to Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes, the other Tight Ends.
Knox has played (176) Receiving Snaps this season and he has (20) Targets and (13) Receptions. Hawes has played (55) Receiving Snaps and has (11) Targets and (8) Receptions.
What we must know is that Knox has been with Josh Allen for years. The two have great chemistry and he is the natural fill in more than Hawes. Though the outage of Kincaid may last just one week, I would expect the two Tight Ends to have their Target Shares adjusted as seen below:
Player
Old Target Share
New Target Share
Dawson Knox
7%
11-13%
Jackson Hawes
4%
4-6%
The absence of Kincaid will mainly affect these Tight Ends, no more. If anything, we could see a minor increase to Khalil Shakir in the slot.
Week 12 Tight End Matchup
The Bills will head to Houston to face the Texans on Thursday Night Football. The Texans defense are 6th versus Tight Ends. This makes Knox a bench player rather than a lucrative start.
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 12 Ranking
Jackson Hawes: TE54 (Out of 54)
Stock Watch
Dawson Knox has moderate upside to match the average output of Dalton Kincaid. The matchup suggests that Knox should be benched. They face a tough Tight End defense on the road.
Jackson Hawes is not worth a look, despite being elevated to TE2.
Dalton Kincaid Will Miss Week 12 With Hamstring Injury
Kincaid hurt his hamstring two weeks ago against the Miami Dolphins. He sat out of Week 11 and sits again on Thursday Night. This will give him a total of three weeks to recover in time for their Week 13 affair versus the Steelers.
Soft-tissue injuries such as this tend to be multi-week injuries. The player must reduce inflammation and be able to move well. I am no doctor, so take medical advice with a handful of salt, but reports suggest that Kincaid should trend much better towards that Week 13 return. I know Fantasy Football managers, such as myself, are very much hoping to get Kincaid back as soon as possible.
Luckily for the Bills, they will trust that Allen-Knox combination on an as-needed, <15% Target Share basis.