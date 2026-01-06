Davante Adams Injury Update Is Good News For Matthew Stafford & Rams Passing Attack

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams has been sidelined since Week 15 due to a hamstring injury. He has been a major piece of the Rams' explosive offense this season, scoring 14 touchdowns in 14 games. While he was able to return to practice last Thursday for the first time and then again on Friday, he was not able to suit up in Week 18, which puts his status for the first round of the playoffs up in the air.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported:

"McVay said the Rams "erred on the side of caution" with Adams' return, and that it "pissed him off pretty good because of the competitor that he is."

"But he's got that look in his eye that I know he's ready to go," McVay said. "And man, you just feel better when you see No. 17 out there on our offense and it poses a lot of different challenges for people to have to defend when you put that freaking stud back out on the grass for us."

It sounds like Rams' head coach Sean McVay expects Adams to be out there this weekend. His presence changes the entire dynamic of their offense and drastically changes the fantasy value of some of their other options.

Fantasy Football Impact of Davante Adams’ Return From Injury

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Getting a wide receiver of the caliber of Adams back is always going to be a significant boost for a quarterback. Adams has helped Stafford put together an MVP-caliber year this season, and if he's healthy, they will hope to lean on him to help them go on a Super Bowl run. Stafford definitely has more value with Adams on the field.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua is going to be great whether Adams plays or not, but he will lose touchdown opportunities if Adams is active, as we expect he will be. This season, Nacua has caught 10 touchdown passes, four of them have come in the past three games with Adams out. That is a significant bump in touchdown production that directly correlates with the absence of Adams.

Impact on Rest of Los Angeles Rams Pass Catchers

With Adams being back, it also makes all the other pass-catchers in Los Angeles non-factors. All of the backup wide receivers and all four of their tight ends become unreliable afterthoughts and little more than DFS dart throws.

