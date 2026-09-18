Despite Practicing, Zay Flowers Gets Rough Injury Update: Target These Ravens Fantasy Football Sleepers Week 2

Despite raising some optimism on Friday after being present at practice, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers has been listed as doubtful. It turned out that he did very little at practice, and it now looks unlikely that he will be able to get on the field in Week 2. We will now start monitoring his status for Week 3.

Ravens WR Zay Flowers (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday’s game vs. the Saints, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/pXYBspBodf — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) September 18, 2026

Fantasy Impact

WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Even though Flowers has not been officially ruled out, all signs point to him missing Week 2. Any soft-tissue injuries, particularly hamstrings, are tricky to deal with. They tend to linger and are prone to re-aggravation.

The fact that he was even able to step on the practice field is good news, but that does not mean that he is a lock to suit up in Week 3 based on the nature of the injury. He should be viewed as day-to-day, and the situation needs to be monitored closely. Flowers will likely be listed as questionable when the first injury reports are released next week.

TE Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

Andrews is now a must-start for us with Flowers listed as doubtful. He saw six targets last week despite Flowers having a monster half, and we are projecting him to be the top target in Week 2. The other top pass-catchers are expected to be Rashod Bateman, Chris Moore, and LaJohntay Wester. That could result in a ton of targets heading Andrews' way.

WR Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens

With Flowers being out, Bateman goes from a complete afterthought to potentially being the Ravens' WR1 and a legitimate boom-or-bust flex option. We still don't love starting Bateman, but he could be utilized in deeper leagues or as a desperation start. He could also be an intriguing low-cost DFS option.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

We were always starting Jackson against the New Orleans Saints, who struggled in Week 1, allowing 31 points to the Detroit Lions. He is an elite option with a fantastic matchup, and there is no chance we even considered benching him.

However, while we do think he gets the job done for us this week, losing Flowers does still negatively impact his value. Odds are that he runs a bit more this week and figures out a way to make do with his lackluster options in the passing attack.

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