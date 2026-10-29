Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Which Eagles to Trust as DeVonta Smith Trends Being Inactive Week 8

DeVonta Smith's Week 8 status is trending down. He didn't practice Thursday, and if he misses Friday, that's about all she wrote. As Smith is usually a WR1 in fantasy football, the following will help everyone expect what the offense will look like if Smith is out.

Fantasy Football Impact

The good news is that Smith didn't play. I am going to focus on snaps rather than expected targets, receptions, and touchdowns. That matters more because defensive matchups can drastically change how the offense goes on the field and performs.

Darius Cooper played a 100% route rate as the Eagles' primary perimeter receiver. He received only three targets, but his sole reception was for 17 yards. Cooper is averaging 17.3 Yards per Reception this season, so he needs fewer receptions for commendable volume.

Makai Lemon also played a 100% route rate as the primary slot receiver. In fact, Lemon had the best game of his rookie season with 8 targets, 7 receptions, 67 yards, and 1 touchdown.

Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore filled the remaining wide receiver snaps. Each played a hybrid role out wide and in the slot. Brown's route rate was nearly 70%, and Moore's was about 31%. Given that Brown is the more proven player, I would expect him to have a route rate above 50%, and Moore to stay.

Otherwise, Dallas Goedert's usage was very much unaffected. Eli Stowers, the Eagles' rookie tight end, did finally play in this game. But he ran just nine routes and earned one incomplete target.

Player Matchup Breakdown

Yards per Target Statistics are from Sharp Football Analysis.

The Eagles compete against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football. They rank 22nd in EPA per Pass Allowed, 25th in Fantasy Points Allowed to wide receivers, and 31st in Fantasy Points Allowed to tight ends.

I do always focus on the key statistic: Yards per Target Allowed. This metric focuses more on volume, which can come from receptions and yards. A receiver often has a well-below 50% touchdown probability, and that should never be relied upon as heavily as pass-catching volume.

Cooper lines up mostly outside, and the Commanders rank 7th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to outside wide receivers. Matchup: Good.

Lemon lines up in the slot, which the Commanders rank 8th-best in the NFL. Matchup: Poor.

Brown and Moore both line up outside about two-thirds of the time. This matchup has its pros and its cons. Matchup: Slightly Good.

Goedert has the best matchup of the day: the Commanders rank 4th-worst in Yards per Target Allowed to tight ends and 2nd-worst in touchdowns allowed to tight ends. Though I rely on that less often, Goedert is an exception, as he has 13 touchdowns over his last 22 regular-season games. Matchup: Great.

DeVonta Smith Injury Update

The chances that Smith plays are grim. Deepak Chona, MD. SMA expects Smith to be out 3-5 weeks.

Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT, follows suit, speculating that Smith could end up on Injured Reserve. Nonetheless, the Eagles haven't made that designation yet. We will cross our fingers that Smith is healthier than suspected.

If you own Smith, plan not to have him. I suggest planning for the worst case. Smith could miss a chunk of the fantasy football regular season. If so, you need a high-upside backup. Click here to view our top waiver wire targets at wide receiver.

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