DeVonta Smith Is Set To Return From Injury, But Is He A Fantasy Football Start With Jalen Hurts OUT?

The Philadelphia Eagles will be getting some much-needed reinforcements in Week 6 after removing wide receiver DeVonta Smith from the injury report. He has not played since Week 3 due to a hamstring injury. After still being a legitimate question mark all week, he is now good to go for Week 6.



DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is good to go for Week 6. pic.twitter.com/at8wHohsQA — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) October 16, 2026

Smith returns to a team that will be without Jalen Hurts, who was diagnosed with a blood clot this week, and Saquon Barkley, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury of his own. The Eagles' offense could struggle to move the ball with Hurts sidelined. Philly will play the Carolina Panthers in Week 6.



Fantasy Impact



WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles



This is fantastic news for fantasy football owners, even if he's returning to less -than-ideal circumstances. There is definitely concern that his value will be capped by a backup quarterback, but he is still going right back into our starting lineups this week with all the injuries and bye weeks.



If he does struggle, it will be a major concern moving forward, because we have no idea when Hurts will be able to return. It's not impossible that his season is over, depending on whether or not he has to be put on blood thinners. However, that could also very well not happen, so we will have to monitor him closely until we get more definitive information.



QB Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles



We expect McKee to start this week, but that may not be the case beyond Week 6. Nevertheless, getting Smith back certainly won't be a bad thing for him. While we don't want him anywhere near our starting lineup, getting Smith back at least gives him some hope of not being a disaster for desperate fantasy owners.



WR Dontayvion Wicks, Philadelphia Eagles



We are benching Wicks, Darius Cooper, and any other Eagles wide receivers this week. We have no confidence that McKee can sustain two viable fantasy wide receivers. Smith is the only wideout we would consider starting this week.

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