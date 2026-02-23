Dillon Brooks' Hand Fracture Tops the Feb 23 Fantasy Basketball NBA Injury Report
The National Basketball Association is consistently subject to key player injuries. It is a sport where players are regularly injury-prone, and that is just the way the cookie crumbles. When playing fantasy basketball, this is obviously a key make-or-break factor. Attention must be paid to the daily injury report, and waivers must be leveraged accordingly. This is today's injury report on Feb 23.
Dillon Brooks, Phoenix Suns
Brooks is new to the key injury report, as he suffered a broken bone injury in his hand. He will be out for 4-6 weeks as the Suns lose their leading scorer. The greatest beneficiary will be Jalen Green, who plays to a 32% usage rate in his ten-game sample size. Other key risers will include Collin Gillespie, Grayson Allen, and Jordan Goodwin.
Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
Avdija is enduring lingering back soreness. He exited his last game against the Suns after less than one minute of basketball. It is suggested that his back soreness derives from a January car accident in which Avdija was hit at a red light. His status is generally day-to-day, and if he plays, he will have reduced expected output. This will benefit Jerami Grant and Toumani Camara in fantasy basketball, especially when/if Avidja is out.
Ty Jerome, Memphis Grizzlies
Jerome has struggled to stay on the court this season, playing just 7 games. When healthy, Jerome's usage rate is 33%. He is a fantastic fantasy basketball asset when, and if, he plays. Jerome has an illness that makes him questionable to play on Monday night against the Kings.
Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Markkanen is dealing with an illness; however, he is expected to play on Monday against the Grizzlies. His efficiency will be expected to be as normal, so little concern about this. Markkanen was listed as likely to play on Sunday night, which would put him 24 hours ahead of tip-off, boding well for his health.
Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
George has missed his last 7 of 8 games, but he is nearing a return and is questionable for Monday night. The team will wait until shootaround to measure how his ankle feels. If George does play, still expect greater output from Isaiah Collier as a must-start fantasy basketball guard.
Jusuf Nurkic, Utah Jazz
Nurkic will be out tonight due to a nose injury. This is his third straight game being inactive. With Nurkic out, the Jazz cannot tank too hard with Markkanen, especially after the teams $500k fine. Start Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski both.
