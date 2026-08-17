Emeka Egbuka Injury Update: Latest On WR Could Hamper Early 2026 Fantasy Outlook

Much of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offseason has been plagued by negative updates, despite the team’s division title hopes for the 2026 NFL season. From players expressing discontent, to stars leaving in free agency, now another negative factor could hamper the team with a recent injury update.

Star receiver Emeka Egbuka, slated to take over as the team’s WR1 this season, is dealing with a nagging issue that could affect his fantasy football value coming into the year. Egbuka has been dealing with a toe injury throughout the offseason, and just days after an optimistic update, he could be in jeopardy to miss Week 1 of the 2026 campaign.

On Monday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles revealed he’s “not sure at this time,” if the star wideout will manage an appearance in Week 1.

Todd Bowles said Emeka Egbuka is “day-to-day, week-to-week” with a toe sprain.



When asked if it could affect Week 1 availability, Bowles said he could not say at this time. pic.twitter.com/lyt3yMCSyD — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) August 17, 2026

Tampa Bay’s offense has endured significant losses already this offseason, with franchise legend Mike Evans joining the San Francisco 49ers, thrusting Egbuka into a vastly expanded role in year two. Egbuka shined during a promising rookie campaign a year ago, hauling in 63 passes for 938 yards and six touchdowns.

Egbuka closed the year ranked as WR23 in PPR following a fast start to the fantasy season, carving out a reliable 11.5 points per week.

Let’s explore his current fantasy value in wake of his latest injury update, and how it could affect his outlook coming into the season:

Emeka Egbuka’s Injury Could Cause Slight Tumble In ADP Rankings Entering Fantasy Draft Season

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Egbuka is entering the season with elevated ADP as he steps into a greater role, currently sitting around 38.4 in current projections. His real-time ADP will likely face a slight hit over the remainder of the week, though I wouldn’t expect him to fall outside the top-50 in most fantasy drafts.

Tampa Bay is just under a month away from its season-opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, and are hopeful the star receiver will have enough time to work through the issue. He projects to close the year as a high-end WR2 in fantasy, and still offers plenty of upside over the course of the season.

Behind Egbuka, Chris Godwin is looking to bounce back from injury in his own right, suiting up in just 16 games over the past two seasons. During that time, though, he managed solid production. The former Pro Bowler averaged 5.2 catches for 58.5 yards per game, finding the end zone seven times.

With a full season, there’s plenty of reason to believe he could re-emerge with a 1,000-yard campaign in his 10th season. Despite its injuries, Tampa Bay’s receiving room offers a lot of fantasy upside in 2026.

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