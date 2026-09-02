Emmett Johnson Updated Fantasy Outlook: Kenneth Walker Gets Positive Injury News

Fantasy managers with Kenneth Walker III just received some positive news. Walker III has been dealing with minor ankle swelling. The issue had been said to be caused by the cleats he was wearing, and there was no concern that what he was dealing with was long-term. That was solidified with Walker III on Sep. 2, being a full participant in practice.

Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Outlook

Aug 22, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) looks on during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever issue Walker III was dealing with seems to be resolved. With that issue out of the way, going into 2026, Walker has a chance to put forth his best fantasy season in his career.

In 2025, Walker III had 1,027 rushing yards and a career-low five TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, he finished as RB22. His current ADP in PPR formats for ESPN leagues is RB12. The main reason for the jump in his value is him now being on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zach Charbonnet's Impact On Kenneth Walker III's Fantasy Value

Aug 15, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, Walker III had 221 carries. The RB2 for Seattle, Zach Charbonnet, had 184. Throughout the season, the way their workloads were being split was pretty frustrating in the eyes of fantasy managers who had Walker III. A lot of that stemmed from the scenarios in which Charbonnet got his carries.

More times than not, when the Seahawks got into the red zone and close to the goal line, they sent Charbonnet out there to be the RB to try to punch in a TD. That alone limited Walker III’s fantasy ceiling greatly.

Charbonnet led all players on the Seahawks in 2025 with 12 TDs. So, despite having 730 rushing yards compared to Walker III’s 1,027, Charbonnet finished just two spots behind Walker III in PPR formats, as he finished as RB24.

Emmett Johnson Fantasy Outlook 2026

Aug 28, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Patrick O'Connell (52) misses the tackle as Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) runs the ball during the first half of the game at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now with the Chiefs, the RB behind Walker III, rookie Emmett Johnson, should get fewer chances than Charbonnet did, but he made a strong case in the preseason that he should have a meaningful role in the Chiefs’ backfield.

Look at the Chiefs rookie RB Emmett Johnson on this play 👀



Who does he look like?



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/lg7srYXrwA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 15, 2026

Johnson, in all the preseason games he played, combined for 26 rushes for 123 yards and a TD. Kansas City has shown they are not opposed over the past couple of season in using a split backfield, as they did with Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco. The question is, with Walker III now back fully healthy, are they willing to do it with a Super Bowl MVP and an unproven, promising fifth-round rookie? The answer to that is probably not.

At the very least, though, Emmett Johnson is a great RB handcuff to go after in the later rounds of fantasy drafts. He has the explosiveness and elusiveness to potentially excel in an RB1 role. In his final year with the Univeristy of Nebraska, he had 1,451 rushing yards and 15 TDs.

His current ADP in PPR fantasy formats in ESPN leagues is RB59. Over the past week, his ADP, averaged across multiple platforms, has collectively risen by 4.1 spots.

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