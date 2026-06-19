Fantasy Baseball Injuries: Impact Of Phillies OF Adolis Garcia's Season-Ending Injury

The Philadelphia Phillies have endured a crucial loss amid a 40-35 campaign, losing star outfielder Adolis Garcia. The two-time All-Star was pulled from Philadelphia’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays on June 10, noticing soreness in his right shoulder.

Further tests revealed that Garcia suffered a lat injury that required season-ending surgery, sidelining him for the remainder of the season. The outfielder has endured his share of struggles through the Phillies’ promising start to the season, posting a .195 batting average with 45 hits, 21 runs, seven home runs and 21 RBIs.

Medical update on Adolis García pic.twitter.com/8nLXaShlCW — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 18, 2026

Philadelphia brought in Garcia on a one-year deal, eyeing a deep postseason run with the notable veteran acquisition. The team will be tasked with filling the void in the lineup with the former Golden Glove winner set to miss the remainder of the season.

Garcia’s injury will leave a noticeable impact on fantasy baseball, with players hoping for a turnaround prior to news of his surgery. He entered the season ranked as the No. 32 outfielder and No. 130 hitter in fantasy, using FantasyPros’ ADP data. His roster percentage is set to drop drastically as he prepares for a six to eight-month recovery.

Let’s look at Philadelphia’s fantasy outlook for the remainder of the season with Garcia out:

Gabriel Rincones Jr. Takes Over For Adolis Garcia, Brandon Marsh & Kyle Schwarber Surge

Jun 16, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates with teammates hits a two-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

In the wake of Garcia’s injury, first-year major leaguer Gabriel Rincones Jr. has taken over in the outfield alongside Brandon Marsh and Justin Crawford. Rincones suited up in 22 minor league games prior to his big league debut, racking up 17 hits, 14 runs, nine RBIs and a homer with a .215 BA.

He’s weathered a slow start to his major league career, with one hit (a two-run homer in Philly’s 7-0 win on June 15) over his first 15 at-bats. Fantasy players should continue to monitor his progression throughout the remainder of the season, as Rincones could emerge as a solid waiver addition down the stretch of the year.

Fellow outfielder Brandon Marsh has garnered attention amid a recent surge, elevating 4.3% in roster percentage over the past week, according to FantasyPros. He came into the season with an ADP of 422, and has vastly exceeded expectations, emerging as one of the top value picks of the season thus far - currently ranked as the No. 108 hitter in fantasy scoring production.

Veteran slugger Kyle Schwarber has also managed to exceed elevated expectations coming off a 56-homer campaign in 2025. The three-time All-Star came into the season with an ADP of 17 among all hitters over all fantasy baseball platforms, but has surged into the top-10 while emerging as the MLB’s current home run leader.

Though Garcia’s injury has certainly presented its share of challenges, Philadelphia’s star power continues to shine through as the team looks to make a deep postseason run.

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