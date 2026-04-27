Week 5 Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Must-Know Updates on Key Hitters

The waiver wire is essential to fantasy baseball success, especially as injuries begin to pile up. Savvy managers know this is where championships can be strengthened, as new opportunities continually emerge throughout the season. This week’s hitting injuries once again highlight the importance of staying active and ready to make a move. This is the Week 4 Hitters Injury Report.

Gabriel Moreno

Moreno is mostly a bench item, so panic little. He will be out about one week with an oblique injury.

Sean Murphy

Murphy aims to return to the Braves lineup as soon as Tuesday. He will remain a bench item until we see him get hot, if at all.

Eugenio Suarez

Suarez will be out about one week, so pan to the waiver wire. Top adds include Josh Jung, Jasson Dominguez, and Ildemaro Vargas.

Willi Castro

Castro's knee injury is minor, expecting his Tuesday return, but barring the ability to place him on your IL.

Jeremy Pena

Pena will be out for about 2 weeks with his hamstring injury, so that we will look at plan options like Jose Caballero and Brooks Lee at the position. They are low-upside, but viable nonetheless for filling the short-term gap.

Jonathan India

India has a shoulder subluxation, but is expected back as soon as this week, not needing immediate surgery. India is a moderate risk for now, so perhaps he can be sat pending your rostered options.

Maikel Garcia

His elbow benched him on Sunday but, Garcia is expected back on Tuesday with low risk.

Max Muncy (LAD)

Muncy is sick with an illness. He shall be back soon with no drop off.

Christopher Morel

The Marlins expect Morel back today, Monday. He should be sat for now.

Jackson Chourio

The Brewers expected Chourio back later this week from his hand fracture. Expect little drop off.

Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton strained his calf, panicking all Yankees fans given his injury proneness. Stanton is day-to-day, which is good news.

JT Realmuto

As Realmuto deals with back spasms, he shall not be started upon his return, ideally early next week.

Brendan Donovan

Donovan will come back Tuesday, and he shall be started immediately as the groin is healed.

Wyatt Langford

A forearm injury is concerning, and Langford is now out for about one week. The team expects it to be less than severe.

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