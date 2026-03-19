Fantasy Baseball Drafters Await This Notable Gerrit Cole Injury Update

The New York Yankees find themselves anxiously awaiting the 2026 return of their star ace, Gerrit Cole. The former Cy Young winner is currently making rehab strides at spring training, but his return is not yet around the corner. When drafting in fantasy baseball, we must pay attention to injuries to determine each player's value. This is a report on where Cole stands in his return to the mound.

Fantasy Baseball Impact Amid Injury Return

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Cole will be a testy option once he returns. However, his rehab starts shall provide great insight into how good Cole can be right off the IL. Currently, Cole is listed for a late-May/June return as he recovers from the dreaded Tommy John surgery. The good news is that Cole is slowly, surely rehabbing at spring training to everyone's pleasant surprise.

If Cole returns to full strength, he shall quickly become a top-10 starting pitcher in fantasy baseball. That is how good Cole was, and it is how good he can once again become. The good news is that the Yankees have a win total betting line over 90, meaning Cole will have a great chance to win once he returns.

There is risk incorporated into drafting Cole in fantasy baseball. You will miss 25% to 50% of his season, and once he returns, we are not 100% sure he will play elite baseball. For all we know, Cole may not be himself at all in 2026. That is less likely, but certainly possible. He must be drafted with great caution, as he is valued as a lower-end starter. Cole is currently the SP63 in fantasy baseball draft ADP.

Injury Update

Cole has made his appearance at Yankees spring training, making pitches very briefly during batting practice. Cole is a ways away from his return, but a slow rehab on the field is better than none. Cole expects a return in late May, optimistically, and more likely one in June. Tommy John surgery is generally a 14-16 month return cycle, and Cole is only approaching the 12-month,16-month mark.

As for now, the Yankees come back into 2026 with Max Fried as their ace, and a good one at that. He will be followed by Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, Ryan Weathers, and Luis Gil. Carlos Rodon expects an April return to become the No. 2 pitcher in that rotation pre-Cole return. A keen eye shall be kept on Cole as the weeks go on.

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