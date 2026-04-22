The Fantasy Baseball Impact of Juan Soto's Wednesday Return to the Mets Lineup

Mets fans will welcome back their star outfielder, Juan Soto, on Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins. With the team in full panic mode, they hope Soto can help spark a turnaround. His return to the lineup could lead to more runs, not only from Soto but also from Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette, and Luis Robert Jr. So, what should we expect?

Fantasy Baseball Impact

The Mets seem to lack chemistry with some bad luck. More than that, they are plain bad at the moment. The law of averages suggests a comeback to reality sooner rather than later. When playing fantasy baseball, that must be anticipated.

Soto was playing at his pre- and post-injury standards. He should return to his high ability quite quickly. We have minimal concern about Soto, as he will have his sights set on being the No. 1 hitter in fantasy baseball.

The hope is that Soto's return can fuel his counterparts. Batting around Soto will be Lindor, who is getting back up to standards with 9 hits in his last 8 games, plus a 3-run shot on Tuesday night. If Lindor can continue to get on base, Soto will drive him home, vice versa. Lindor shall expect to return to being a top-10 shortstop.

Bichette is struggling in very unexpected ways. Despite batting sub-.230, he should turn it around. Bichette is not speculated to be injured, and as momentum eventually builds, his average will rise. Expect a hot streak out of Bichette in May.

Robert Jr. is actually playing quite well right now. His batting average is .243 with a .700 OPS, but with 9 runs and 7 RBI's, plus 2 stolen bases. With Soto back in the lineup, the team expects to be on base more often at the top of the lineup. Bating cleanup, Robert Jr. should only improve.

Juan Soto Injury Update

The caveat is that the Mets will bring Soto back lightly. He will play on Wednesday, but he will not play back-to-back games right away. Soto will not play on Thursday, although he will likely be available as a pinch-hitter. The hope is that Soto can return to full-time play as early as next week.

Soto was slated to come back over the next week. In desperation, the Mets will play him on Wednesday with caution. Barring any setbacks, the full-time return may even happen as soon as this weekend. He must be started in fantasy baseball given his elite ability, even when ailing.

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