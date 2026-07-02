Ronald Acuna Jr. Tops Fantasy Baseball's Key Hitter Injury Updates As of July

The dog days of summer have arrived. Literally, for some in the Northeast United States, with heat indexes reaching over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Adversity hits in many ways. Today, we discuss the injury bug and who has recently been hit with it across the MLB. Specifically, we focus on hitters. These are the current, noteworthy injuries and what to know to reach fantasy baseball excellence.

Corey Seager

Seager has been out for nearly one week due to lower back inflammation. It is certainly a concern, as it can linger all season long. Seager had previously been deemed a buy-low candidate. The new update makes us worried. Explore the waiver wire for insurance. Seager is due back in two weeks.

Matt Chapman

Chapman has not met his upside, but he is not flopping as the 3B15 in fantasy baseball. He is out for one week with an abdominal strain. Chapman should get back to the diamond just fine, so hold and bank on better baseball that is due in the second half.

Will Smith

Pick up the Dodgers backup catcher, Dalton Rushing. He is batting .244 with 9 home runs in his playing time. Rushing is the C19 in fantasy baseball. Smith is due back in roughly two weeks, and whether he or Rushing is playing, success shall be had.

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna Jr. is too good at baseball to sell off. Hold him until his comeback, expected in mid-July. Acuna Jr. is an MVP-caliber player when healthy, although he will not win the award this year.

Jose Ramirez

A hand injury is moderately worrisome. When it fully heals, Ramirez should be good to go. He will not play baseball for at least another three weeks, so hold on to him and utilize the waiver wire for the time being.

Jeremy Pena

Pena is owned in 57% of fantasy baseball leagues. He is actually quite a good buy-low candidate and/or waiver-wire addition. The Astros expect Pena back in about one week from a calf injury. He is batting .295 on the season.

Vinnie Pasquantino

The Royals 1st baseman is the 1B24 in fantasy baseball despite missing a great deal of time. There is not much that can be done regarding Pasquantino. He cannot be sold. His upside is not big enough to be bought. If you owe him, hold him until his return, which is set for mid-July due to a hand injury.

Wyatt Langford

Langford has been a bust as a potential fantasy baseball breakout. The Rangers will hold him out until after the All-Star break. His ceiling is still very high. In 2026, Langford is batting .278 with a .500 slugging percentage in under 200 at-bats so far. Hold him.

Oneil Cruz

Cruz had broken out in a big way pre-injury. He was looking like a league-winner with 14 home runs and 21 stolen bases. Cruz is listed out until mid-to-late July due to a hand injury.

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